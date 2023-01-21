|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CENT. MICHIGAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ajiboye
|35
|2-2
|3-4
|1-2
|1
|4
|7
|Harding
|23
|6-11
|3-4
|2-4
|1
|4
|16
|Bass
|40
|1-10
|2-3
|0-4
|4
|1
|4
|Majerle
|21
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor
|40
|10-21
|3-7
|1-11
|1
|1
|27
|Pavrette
|25
|2-3
|4-4
|2-2
|0
|1
|8
|Stafl
|16
|1-2
|2-3
|1-2
|1
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|23-52
|17-25
|7-28
|8
|13
|68
Percentages: FG .442, FT .680.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Taylor 4-10, Harding 1-3, Majerle 0-1, Bass 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Pavrette 2, Ajiboye, Bass, Harding, Taylor).
Turnovers: 14 (Bass 6, Ajiboye 4, Taylor 3, Majerle).
Steals: 8 (Taylor 3, Bass 2, Pavrette 2, Harding).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OHIO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Roderick
|28
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|3
|Wilson
|21
|5-8
|2-5
|3-8
|2
|4
|12
|M.Brown
|31
|9-12
|3-4
|0-5
|3
|1
|27
|Hunter
|18
|4-8
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|2
|12
|James
|20
|4-8
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|2
|9
|A.Brown
|21
|3-9
|4-4
|2-4
|2
|3
|11
|Baker
|17
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|8
|Clayton
|14
|0-4
|3-4
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|Sheldon
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|3
|Wiznitzer
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Adelodun
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|3
|Hadaway
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Corna
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|33-64
|15-21
|8-28
|15
|23
|96
Percentages: FG .516, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 15-32, .469 (M.Brown 6-9, Baker 2-3, Hunter 2-4, Adelodun 1-1, Corna 1-1, Roderick 1-1, Sheldon 1-2, A.Brown 1-5, James 0-2, Clayton 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Clayton).
Turnovers: 9 (A.Brown 2, Hadaway 2, Roderick 2, Hunter, Wilson, Wiznitzer).
Steals: 12 (Hunter 4, M.Brown 2, Wilson 2, A.Brown, Clayton, Corna, James).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cent. Michigan
|31
|37
|—
|68
|Ohio
|52
|44
|—
|96
A_5,904 (13,080).
