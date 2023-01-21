FGFTReb
CENT. MICHIGANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ajiboye352-23-41-2147
Harding236-113-42-41416
Bass401-102-30-4414
Majerle211-30-00-3002
Taylor4010-213-71-111127
Pavrette252-34-42-2018
Stafl161-22-31-2124
Totals20023-5217-257-2881368

Percentages: FG .442, FT .680.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Taylor 4-10, Harding 1-3, Majerle 0-1, Bass 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Pavrette 2, Ajiboye, Bass, Harding, Taylor).

Turnovers: 14 (Bass 6, Ajiboye 4, Taylor 3, Majerle).

Steals: 8 (Taylor 3, Bass 2, Pavrette 2, Harding).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OHIOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Roderick281-30-00-3223
Wilson215-82-53-82412
M.Brown319-123-40-53127
Hunter184-82-21-12212
James204-81-21-5029
A.Brown213-94-42-42311
Baker173-60-00-0128
Clayton140-43-40-0033
Sheldon101-20-00-0213
Wiznitzer100-10-01-1020
Adelodun41-10-00-1103
Hadaway41-10-00-0012
Corna21-10-00-0003
Totals20033-6415-218-28152396

Percentages: FG .516, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 15-32, .469 (M.Brown 6-9, Baker 2-3, Hunter 2-4, Adelodun 1-1, Corna 1-1, Roderick 1-1, Sheldon 1-2, A.Brown 1-5, James 0-2, Clayton 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Clayton).

Turnovers: 9 (A.Brown 2, Hadaway 2, Roderick 2, Hunter, Wilson, Wiznitzer).

Steals: 12 (Hunter 4, M.Brown 2, Wilson 2, A.Brown, Clayton, Corna, James).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cent. Michigan313768
Ohio524496

A_5,904 (13,080).

