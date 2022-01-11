The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (10)11-0176
2. Cin. Princeton (9)12-1162
3. Reynoldsburg10-2146
4. Bellbrook (1)13-0130
5. Dublin Coffman11-1122
6. Akr. Hoban9-092
7. Can. Glenoak10-190
8. Newark8-342
9. Pickerington Cent.8-335
10. Olmsted Falls13-027
(tie) Holland Spring9-127

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mason 22.

DIVISION II
1. Granville (12)12-0178
2. Cols. Hartley (3)9-0167
3. Kettering Alter (4)9-0124
4. Dresden Tri-Valley11-1121
5. Shelby (1)13-0118
6. Tol. Cent. Cath.11-096
7. Napoleon11-277
8. Thornville Sheridan10-268
9. Alliance Marlington10-154
10. Lancaster Fairfield Union12-123

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Akr. SVSM 18.

DIVISION III
1. Wheelersburg (9)12-0164
2. Cardington-Lincoln (4)12-0156
3. Worthington Christian (3)11-1143
4. Apple Creek Waynedale10-0116
5. Arcanum12-1109
6. Cin. Purcell Marian(4)10-199
7. Sardinia Eastern11-260
8. Cols. Africentric6-249
9. Ottawa-Glandorf7-329
10. Wauseon8-324

Others receiving 12 or more points: Richwood N. Union 21. Delphos Jefferson 17. Spring. Greenon 12. Cin. Seven Hills 12. Proctorville Fairland 12. New Lexington 12. Youngs. Liberty 12.

DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (20)13-0200
2. New Washington Buckeye Cent.11-1158
3. Glouster Trimble 10-0151
4. New Madison Tri-Village9-2112
5. Sugar Grove Berne Union8-0101
6. Waterford9-195
7. Tree of Life 12-072
8. New Riegel9-064
9. New Knoxville11-134
10. Russia10-428

Others receiving 12 or more points: Convoy Crestview 21. Bainbridge Paint Valley 18.

