The Top Ten teams in the Girls Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I
1. Mason (1)13-1112
2. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (2)14-1102
3. West Clermont (7)16-095
4. Cin. Princeton12-268
5. Olmsted Falls (1)13-365
6. Dublin Coffman (2)12-358
7. Marysville (1)14-153
8. Pickerington Cent.12-338
9. Grafton Midview13-136
10. Fremont Ross14-132

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 24. Tol. Start 22. Rocky River Magnificat 21. Powell Olentangy Liberty 14. Oxford Talawanda 13. Westerville S. 13.

DIVISION II
1. Kettering Alter (2)13-2115
2. Tol. Cent. Cath. (5)12-193
3. Proctorville Fairland15-077
4. Alliance Marlington (2)13-175
5. Cin. Purcell Marian (3)13-265
6. Chillicothe Unioto (1)15-057
7. Copley14-153
8. Waynesville (1)13-250
9. Canfield13-139
10. Hamilton Badin (1)12-226
(tie) Thornville Sheridan13-226

Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 23. Bryan 19. Gates Mills Gilmour 19. Canal Fulton NW 19. Granville 14.

DIVISION III
1. Worthington Christian (4)15-1103
2. Shaker Hts. Laurel (6)10-488
3. Ottawa-Glandorf13-269
4. Seaman N. Adams (1)15-065
5. Smithville15-061
6. Cols. Africentric12-345
7. Wheelersburg13-141
8. Belmont Union Local (1)15-039
9. Cin. Country Day (1)7-027
10. Apple Creek Waynedale12-226

Others receiving 12 or more points: Portsmouth W. 19. Liberty Center 19. Doylestown Chippewa 16. Milford Center Fairbanks 13. Tipp City Bethel 13.

DIVISION IV
1. New Madison Tri-Village (11)15-0127
2. Ft. Loramie14-1105
3. Sugar Grove Berne Union16-091
4. Tol. Christian (1)12-186
5. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1)15-063
6. Richmond Hts.12-152
7. Hannibal River14-134
8. Maria Stein Marion Local13-229
9. New Washington Buckeye Cent.13-224
10. Crown City S. Gallia13-221

Others receiving 12 or more points: Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 20. New Middletown Spring. 14. Convoy Crestview 13.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you