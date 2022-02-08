The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (14)20-0154
2. Akr. Hoban19-0135
(tie) Dublin Coffman 18-1135
4. Reynoldsburg (1)17-2128
5, Cin. Princeton (2)19-3104
6. Mason19-2101
7. Olmsted Falls18-269
8. Bellbrook (1)20-254
9.. Pickerington Cent.14-629
10. Centerville17-524

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Winton Woods 17. Newark 13. Can. Glenoak 12.

DIVISION II
1. Shelby (11)20-0163
2 Kettering Alter (5)20-1159
3 Dresden Tri-Valley (1)19-1129
4 Granville (1)17-1116
5 Alliance Marlington17-281
6 Thornville Sheridan17-377
7 Tol. Cent. Cath.17-176
8 Cols. Hartley14-253
9 Lancaster Fairfield Union18-247
10 Akr. SVSM13-422

Others receiving 12 or more points: Napoleon 21. Canal Fulton NW 15.

DIVISION III
1. Wheelersburg (14)19-0164
2. Apple Creek Waynedale (1)18-0144
3. Cin. Purcell Marian(2)19-1133
4. Worthington Christian16-284
5. Findlay Liberty-Benton18-173
6. Sardinia Eastern17-369
7. Arcanum (1)19-267
8. Cardington-Lincoln15-263
9. Delphos Jefferson19-151
10. Cols. Africentric14-442

Others receiving 12 or more points: Warrensville Hts. 21.Proctorville Fairland 17. Leesburg Fairfield 12.

DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (10)20-1163
(tie) New Madison Tri-Village (6)20-2163
3. New Washington Buckeye Cent. (2)18-1129
4. New Knoxville19-2128
5. Waterford17-390
6. Glouster Trimble16-261
7. Tree of Life18-157
8. New Riegel16-354
9, Maria Stein Marion Local15-638
10. Cin. Country Day14-519

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 16. Russia 16. S. Webster 13. Zanesville Rosecrans 13.

