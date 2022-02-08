The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
|DIVISION I
|1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (14)
|20-0
|154
|2. Akr. Hoban
|19-0
|135
|(tie) Dublin Coffman 1
|8-1
|135
|4. Reynoldsburg (1)
|17-2
|128
|5, Cin. Princeton (2)
|19-3
|104
|6. Mason
|19-2
|101
|7. Olmsted Falls
|18-2
|69
|8. Bellbrook (1)
|20-2
|54
|9.. Pickerington Cent.
|14-6
|29
|10. Centerville
|17-5
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Winton Woods 17. Newark 13. Can. Glenoak 12.
|DIVISION II
|1. Shelby (11)
|20-0
|163
|2 Kettering Alter (5)
|20-1
|159
|3 Dresden Tri-Valley (1)
|19-1
|129
|4 Granville (1)
|17-1
|116
|5 Alliance Marlington
|17-2
|81
|6 Thornville Sheridan
|17-3
|77
|7 Tol. Cent. Cath.
|17-1
|76
|8 Cols. Hartley
|14-2
|53
|9 Lancaster Fairfield Union
|18-2
|47
|10 Akr. SVSM
|13-4
|22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Napoleon 21. Canal Fulton NW 15.
|DIVISION III
|1. Wheelersburg (14)
|19-0
|164
|2. Apple Creek Waynedale (1)
|18-0
|144
|3. Cin. Purcell Marian
|(2)
|19-1
|133
|4. Worthington Christian
|16-2
|84
|5. Findlay Liberty-Benton
|18-1
|73
|6. Sardinia Eastern
|17-3
|69
|7. Arcanum (1)
|19-2
|67
|8. Cardington-Lincoln
|15-2
|63
|9. Delphos Jefferson
|19-1
|51
|10. Cols. Africentric
|14-4
|42
Others receiving 12 or more points: Warrensville Hts. 21.Proctorville Fairland 17. Leesburg Fairfield 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Ft. Loramie (10)
|20-1
|163
|(tie) New Madison Tri-Village (6)
|20-2
|163
|3. New Washington Buckeye Cent. (2)
|18-1
|129
|4. New Knoxville
|19-2
|128
|5. Waterford
|17-3
|90
|6. Glouster Trimble
|16-2
|61
|7. Tree of Life
|18-1
|57
|8. New Riegel
|16-3
|54
|9, Maria Stein Marion Local
|15-6
|38
|10. Cin. Country Day
|14-5
|19
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 16. Russia 16. S. Webster 13. Zanesville Rosecrans 13.