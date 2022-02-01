The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
|DIVISION I
|1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (14)
|19-0
|164
|2. Dublin Coffman
|17-1
|136
|3. Reynoldsburg (2)
|17-2
|132
|4. Akr. Hoban (1)
|17-0
|123
|5. Cin. Princeton
|17-3
|102
|6. Mason
|17-2
|87
|7. Olmsted Falls
|17-2
|60
|8. Bellbrook (1)
|17-2
|55
|9. Pickerington Cent.
|13-6
|41
|10. Centerville
|11-5
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Newark 21.
|DIVISION II
|1. Granville (12)
|17-1
|168
|2. Shelby (1)
|18-0
|139
|3. Kettering Alter (4)
|17-1
|138
|4. Dresden Tri-Valley
|18-1
|134
|5. Tol. Cent. Cath. (1)
|17-0
|113
|6. Thornville Sheridan
|16-3
|58
|7. Alliance Marlington
|15-2
|56
|8. Cols. Hartley
|14-2
|49
|9. Lancaster Fairfield Union
|17-2
|43
|10. Napoleon
|15-3
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 12.
|DIVISION III
|1. Wheelersburg (12)
|17-0
|161
|2. Apple Creek Waynedale (1)
|16-0
|141
|3. Cin. Purcell Marian
|(2)
|16-1
|123
|4. Arcanum (2)
|17-1
|116
|5. Worthington Christian
|13-2
|80
|6. Cardington-Lincoln
|15-1
|65
|7. Sardinia Eastern
|16-3
|62
|8. Findlay Liberty-Benton
|17-1
|51
|9. Cols. Africentric
|14-4
|29
|10. Delphos Jefferson (1)
|18-1
|23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 19. Leesburg Fairfield 15. New Lexington 13.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Ft. Loramie (15)
|19-0
|177
|2. New Madison Tri-Village (3)
|17-2
|138
|3. New Washington Buckeye Cent.
|16-1
|126
|4. Glouster Trimble
|16-1
|113
|5. New Knoxville
|17-2
|103
|6. Tree of Life
|17-0
|70
|7. New Riegel
|15-1
|67
|8. Waterford
|14-3
|53
|9. Russia
|15-4
|36
|10. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|11-3
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 22.