The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (14)19-0164
2. Dublin Coffman17-1136
3. Reynoldsburg (2)17-2132
4. Akr. Hoban (1)17-0123
5. Cin. Princeton17-3102
6. Mason17-287
7. Olmsted Falls17-260
8. Bellbrook (1)17-255
9. Pickerington Cent.13-641
10. Centerville11-526

Others receiving 12 or more points: Newark 21.

DIVISION II
1. Granville (12)17-1168
2. Shelby (1)18-0139
3. Kettering Alter (4)17-1138
4. Dresden Tri-Valley18-1134
5. Tol. Cent. Cath. (1)17-0113
6. Thornville Sheridan16-358
7. Alliance Marlington15-256
8. Cols. Hartley14-249
9. Lancaster Fairfield Union17-243
10. Napoleon15-333

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 12.

DIVISION III
1. Wheelersburg (12)17-0161
2. Apple Creek Waynedale (1)16-0141
3. Cin. Purcell Marian(2)16-1123
4. Arcanum (2)17-1116
5. Worthington Christian13-280
6. Cardington-Lincoln15-165
7. Sardinia Eastern16-362
8. Findlay Liberty-Benton17-151
9. Cols. Africentric14-429
10. Delphos Jefferson (1)18-123

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 19. Leesburg Fairfield 15. New Lexington 13.

DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (15)19-0177
2. New Madison Tri-Village (3)17-2138
3. New Washington Buckeye Cent.16-1126
4. Glouster Trimble16-1113
5. New Knoxville17-2103
6. Tree of Life17-070
7. New Riegel15-167
8. Waterford14-353
9. Russia15-436
10. Sugar Grove Berne Union11-324

Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 22.

