The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
|DIVISION I
|1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (10)
|11-0
|176
|2. Cin. Princeton (9)
|12-1
|162
|3. Reynoldsburg
|10-2
|146
|4. Bellbrook (1)
|13-0
|130
|5. Dublin Coffman
|11-1
|122
|6. Akr. Hoban
|9-0
|92
|7. Can. Glenoak
|10-1
|90
|8. Newark
|8-3
|42
|9. Pickerington Cent.
|8-3
|35
|10. Olmsted Falls
|13-0
|27
|(tie) Holland Spring
|9-1
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mason 22.
|DIVISION II
|1. Granville (12)
|12-0
|178
|2. Cols. Hartley (3)
|9-0
|167
|3. Kettering Alter (4)
|9-0
|124
|4. Dresden Tri-Valley
|11-1
|121
|5. Shelby (1)
|13-0
|118
|6. Tol. Cent. Cath.
|11-0
|96
|7. Napoleon
|11-2
|77
|8. Thornville Sheridan
|10-2
|68
|9. Alliance Marlington
|11-1
|54
|10. Lancaster Fairfield Union
|12-1
|23
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Akr. SVSM 18.
|DIVISION III
|1. Wheelersburg (9)
|11-1
|164
|2. Cardington-Lincoln (4)
|12-0
|156
|3. Worthington Christian (3)
|11-1
|143
|4. Apple Creek Waynedale
|10-0
|116
|5. Arcanum
|12-1
|109
|6. Cin. Purcell Marian
|(4)
|10-1
|99
|7. Sardinia Eastern
|11-2
|60
|8. Cols. Africentric
|6-2
|49
|9. Ottawa-Glandorf
|7-3
|29
|10. Wauseon
|8-3
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Richwood N. Union 21. Delphos Jefferson 17. Spring. Greenon 12. Cin. Seven Hills 12. Proctorville Fairland 12. New Lexington 12. Youngs. Liberty 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Ft. Loramie (20)
|13-0
|200
|2. New Washington Buckeye Cent.
|11-1
|158
|3. Glouster Trimble 1
|0-0
|151
|4. New Madison Tri-Village
|9-2
|112
|5. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|8-0
|101
|6. Waterford
|9-1
|95
|7. Tree of Life 1
|2-0
|72
|8. New Riegel
|9-0
|64
|9. New Knoxville
|11-1
|34
|10. Russia
|10-4
|28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Convoy Crestview 21. Bainbridge Paint Valley 18.