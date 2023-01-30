The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1. Lakewood St. Edward (13)15-01381
2. Centerville (2)16-21312
3. Brecksville-Broadview Hts.14-2823
4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange15-2815
5. Powell Olentangy Liberty16-2678
6. Akr. SVSM12-5664
7. Fairfield15-3567
8. Stow-Munroe Falls14-241NR
9. Cin. Elder12-3346
10. Garfield Hts.14-32710
(tie) Pickerington Cent.13-5279

Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 16, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13.

DIVISION II
1. Cols. Bishop Ready (12)17-01331
2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3)17-21302
3. Cin. Taft15-2101T3
4. Rocky River Lutheran W.15-197T3
5. Defiance15-1636
6. Tol. Cent. Cath.13-3625
7. Sandusky15-1577
8. Zanesville Maysville16-1328
9. Cin. Woodward14-23110
10. Youngs. Ursuline14-128NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 20. Carrollton 20.

DIVISION III
1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (9)12-41202
2. Toledo Emmanuel Christian (2)15-21053
3. Minford15-11014
4. Casstown Miami E. (1)17-2841
5. Ottawa-Glandorf13-3655
6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (1)16-1467
7. Cols. Africentric14-4429
8. Worthington Christian15-241T10
(tie) Martins Ferry14-1416
10. Malvern16-131NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 27. S. Point 24. Sugarcreek Garaway 21. Cle. Cuyahoga Hts. 18. Gahanna Cols. Academy 14. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12. Spencerville 12.

DIVISION IV
1. Richmond Hts. (14)18-01461
2. Jackson Center16-11232
3. Leesburg Fairfield18-01153
4. Convoy Crestview16-1985
5. Russia16-2834
6. Lowellville15-1489
7. Maria Stein Marion Local13-3398
(tie) Caldwell15-2397
9. Troy Christian15-336NR
10. Hamler Patrick Henry14-3346

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 16.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you