The Top Ten teams in the Boys Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I
1. Lakewood St. Edward (9)9-0119
2. Centerville (5)12-2115
3. Akr. SVSM (1)11-3100
4. Brecksville-Broadview Hts.11-157
5. Fairfield12-256
6. Cin. Elder12-151
7. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange12-247
8. Pickerington Cent.10-441
9. Powell Olentangy Liberty12-236
10. Garfield Hts.12-128

Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 26. Akr. Hoban 23. Pickerington N. 21. Huber Hts. Wayne 20. Can. Glenoak 16. Green 14. Cin. Princeton 12.

DIVISION II
1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (10)14-1142
2. Cols. Bishop Ready (5)13-0108
3. Tol. Cent. Cath.10-285
4. Rocky River Lutheran W.11-173
5. Cin. Taft13-263
6. Defiance12-156
7. Sandusky11-143
8. Parma Hts. Holy Name12-034
9. Rossford10-232
10. Cin. Woodward10-224

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 22. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 20. Alliance 18. Youngs. Ursuline 17. Day. Dunbar 14. Shelby 13. Akr. Buchtel 12.

DIVISION III
1. Casstown Miami E. (6)14-1118
2. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (3)9-468
(tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian10-168
4. Ottawa-Glandorf10-364
5. Camden Preble Shawnee (1)13-254
6. Minford11-152
7. Martins Ferry12-044
8. Findlay Liberty-Benton12-043
9. Malvern (1)12-138
10. Cols. Africentric (1)11-333
(tie) Sugarcreek Garaway11-133

Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 28. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 26. Cin. Madeira 24. Cle. Cuyahoga Hts. (1) 23. Gahanna Cols. Academy (1) 17. Ashland Crestview 14. Youngs. Liberty 14.

DIVISION IV
1. Richmond Hts. (12)13-0125
2. Leesburg Fairfield11-091
3. Jackson Center (2)12-189
4. Russia13-185
5. Convoy Crestview11-175
6. Hamler Patrick Henry12-164
7. Cornerstone Christian12-148
8. Maria Stein Marion Local9-241
9. Caldwell10-230
10. Mogadore11-224

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lowellville 22. Cincinnati Christian (1) 20. Warren JFK 15. Stewart Federal Hocking 15. Ft. Loramie 12. Troy Christian 12.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

