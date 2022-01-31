The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. and total points:

DIVISION I
1. Centerville (19)17-0190
2. Pickerington Cent.15-1159
3. Westerville S.16-0133
4. Kettering Fairmont17-1119
5. Gahanna Lincoln15-296
6. Lakewood St. Edward13-275
7. Cin. Elder15-366
8. Sylvania Northview17-161
9. Lyndhurst Brush12-231
10. Pickerington N.14-222

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 21. Fairfield 18. Lima Sr. 17.

DIVISION II
1. Akr. SVSM (9)11-3177
1. Kettering Alter (9)14-2177
3. Tol. Cent. Cath. (1)17-2147
4. Bloom-Carroll16-2101
5. Cin. Woodward12-394
6. Cols. Beechcroft14-281
7. Dresden Tri-Valley12-361
8. Waverly14-358
9. Akr. Buchtel13-531
10.Cleves Taylor15-229

Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Oakwood 17. Gates Mills Gilmour 12. Plain City Jonathan Alder 12.

DIVISION III
1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (11)16-0164
2. Versailles (2)16-1149
3. Collins Western Reserve (3)16-0144
4. Ottawa-Glandorf (2)13-2117
5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep12-2101
6. Haviland Wayne Trace16-198
7. Cin. Taft (1)9-556
8. Cols. Africentric13-551
9. Swanton15-229
10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E.8-720

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Ready 17. Proctorville Fairland 16. New Middletown Spring. 14. Minford 12.

DIVISION IV
1. Botkins (15)17-1178
2. Antwerp14-1145
3. Tiffin Calvert (2)17-0134
4. Glouster Trimble (1)14-0128
5. New Madison Tri-Village14-1101
6. Spring. Cath. Cent.18-198
7. Richmond Hts. (1)13-462
8. Lucasville Valley14-334
9. New Bremen14-332
10. Berlin Hiland13-325

Others receiving 12 or more points: Malvern 16. Cedarville 14. Cin. College Prep 13. Hannibal River 12.

