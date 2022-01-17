The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss records. and total points:

DIVISION I
1. Centerville (17)11-0170
2. Pickerington Cent.11-1128
(tie) Westerville S.12-0128
4. Kettering Fairmont13-1116
5. Gahanna Lincoln10-270
6. Cin. Elder12-360
(tie) Fairfield13-160
8. Lakewood St. Edward8-252
9. Sylvania Northview11-128
10. Upper Arlington12-227

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 24. Lyndhurst Brush 16. Green 14.

DIVISION II
1. Akr. SVSM (14)9-2162
2. Kettering Alter (1)12-2152
3. Bloom-Carroll (1)13-1124
4. Tol. Cent. Cath.11-291
5. Cin. Woodward9-284
6. Waverly9-365
7. Akr. Buchtel10-458
8. Day. Oakwood (1)10-252
9. Dresden Tri-Valley8-331
10. Huron11-120

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Beechcroft 18.Delaware Buckeye Valley 16. Lexington 13. Tiffin Columbian 12.

DIVISION III
1. Versailles (16)13-0165
2. N. Robinson Col. Crawford12-0144
3. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E.9-2107
4. Collins Western Reserve13-094
5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep8-284
6. Cols. Africentric9-372
7. Ottawa-Glandorf9-270
8. Cin. Taft (1)6-344
9. Haviland Wayne Trace11-129
10. Cols. Ready9-217
(tie) S. Point9-417

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 15. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14. Richwood N. Union 13.

DIVISION IV
1. Botkins (15)13-1166
2. Glouster Trimble (1)10-0131
3. Antwerp11-1119
4. Spring. Cath. Cent.14-0103
5. New Madison Tri-Village10-295
6. Tiffin Calvert13-092
7. Lucasville Valley11-160
8. Richmond Hts. (1)9-443
9. Malvern10-219
10. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley11-014

Others receiving 12 or more points: Berlin Hiland 13. Cols. Grandview Hts. 12.

