DIVISION I
1. Medina (15)9-0202
2. Marysville (2)8-0169
3. Lakewood St. Edward (1)8-1146
4. Columbus Upper Arlington (1)9-0134
5. Springfield7-196
6. New Albany9-095
7. Cincinnati St. Xavier7-289
8. West Chester Lakota West7-182
9. Pickerington Central8-175
10. Cincinnati Moeller (2)7-271

Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville (1) 13.

DIVISION II
1. Kings Mills Kings (12)9-0184
2. Piqua (1)8-0159
3. Akron Hoban (5)7-2153
4. Sunbury Big Walnut (2)9-0144
5. Cleveland Benedictine (1)6-1142
6. Medina Highland8-184
7. Toledo Central Catholic7-279
8. Avon (1)7-274
9. Barberton8-157
10. Hudson8-147

Others receiving 12 or more points: Massillon Washington 31.Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.

DIVISION III
1. Chardon (20)9-0213
2. Hamilton Badin (1)8-0176
3. Granville8-0147
4. Millersburg West Holmes9-0139
5. Dover8-0137
6. Norton9-0103
7. Hubbard9-060
8. Chagrin Falls Kenston8-154
9. Columbus Bishop Hartley7-235
10. Aurora7-232

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23. St. Marys Memorial 20. Canfield 19.

DIVISION IV
1. Cincinnati Wyoming (17)9-0209
2. Bloom-Carroll (2)9-0187
3. Eaton (1)9-0144
4. Beloit West Branch9-0123
5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1)8-0115
6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie7-199
7. Van Wert8-193
(tie) Bellevue (1)8-193
9. St. Clairsville8-144
10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph6-130

Others receiving 12 or more points: Port Clinton 25. LaGrange Keystone 15.

DIVISION V
1. Kirtland (21)8-0218
2. Canfield S. Range9-0179
3. Tontogany Otsego8-0169
4. Ironton8-1130
5. West Lafayette Ridgewood9-0119
6. Sugarcreek Garaway9-098
7. Garrettsville Garfield9-074
8. Piketon8-056
9. Versailles8-154
10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1)9-034

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bloomdale Elmwood 24. Elyria Catholic 15.

DIVISION VI
1. Archbold (15)9-0206
2. Mechanicsburg (5)9-0183
3. West Jefferson9-0150
4. Columbus Grove9-0120
5. Ashland Crestview9-0118
6. Beverly Fort Frye 7-1112
7. Coldwater (1)7-293
8. New Middletown Springfield (1)8-176
9. Columbia Station Columbia8-143
10. Carey8-123

Others receiving 12 or more points: Leavittsburg LaBrae 16. Mogadore 13.

DIVISION VII
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (22)9-0220
2. Lima Central Catholic8-1166
3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon8-1126
4. Newark Catholic8-1107
4. Sugar Grove Berne Union8-0107
6. Norwalk St. Paul7-191
7. New Madison Tri-Village8-190
8. Lucas7-173
9. McComb8-159
10. Shadyside7-158

Others receiving 12 or more points: Edon 41. St. Henry 23. New Bremen 15. Dalton 13.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you