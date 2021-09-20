|DIVISION I
|1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (18)
|5-0
|207
|2. Lakewood St. Edward (3)
|5-0
|197
|3. Medina
|5-0
|170
|4. Springfield
|5-0
|150
|5. Marysville (1)
|5-0
|123
|6. Columbus Upper Arlington
|5-0
|85
|7. West Chester Lakota West
|4-1
|80
|8. Massillon Jackson
|5-0
|77
|9. Cincinnati Moeller
|4-1
|63
|10. Centerville (1)
|4-1
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 18. Hilliard Darby 16.
|DIVISION II
|1. Cleveland Benedictine (11)
|4-0
|209
|2. Cincinnati La Salle (11)
|4-0
|204
|3. Kings Mills Kings
|5-0
|152
|4. Medina Highland
|4-1
|108
|5. Hudson
|5-0
|106
|6. Willoughby South
|5-0
|90
|7. Sunbury Big Walnut
|5-0
|81
|8. Piqua
|5-0
|80
|9. Akron Hoban
|2-2
|47
|10. Avon Lake
|4-1
|45
Others receiving 12 or more points: Fremont Ross 25. Massillon Washington 19. Xenia (1) 14. Avon 16. Toledo Central Catholic 13.
|DIVISION III
|1. Chardon (14)
|5-0
|209
|2. Hamilton Badin (5)
|5-0
|194
|3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (2)
|5-0
|152
|4. Granville
|5-0
|131
|5. Aurora (1)
|5-0
|126
|6. Millersburg West Holmes
|5-0
|108
|7. Dover (1)
|4-0
|74
|8. Steubenville
|4-1
|63
|9. Streetsboro
|4-0
|57
|10. Hamilton Ross
|4-1
|36
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Columbus Bishop Hartley 23. Norton 18. Hubbard 14. Monroe 13.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Cincinnati Wyoming (14)
|5-0
|203
|2. Bloom-Carroll 5-0
|175
|3. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (2)
|3-0
|143
|4. Eaton (4)
|5-0
|131
|5. Beloit West Branch
|5-0
|124
|6. Cincinnati McNicholas (1)
|5-0
|113
|7. Van Wert
|4-1
|79
|8. Youngstown Ursuline (2)
|4-1
|69
|9. Waverly
|4-0
|64
|10. Clarksville Clinton-Massie
|3-1
|61
Others receiving 12 or more points: Navarre Fairless 21. Clyde 17. Bellevue 16.
|DIVISION V
|1. Kirtland (21)
|4-1
|225
|2. Canfield S. Range
|5-0
|177
|3. Tontogany Otsego (1)
|5-0
|143
|4. Ironton
|4-1
|136
|5. Garrettsville Garfield
|5-0
|125
|6. West Lafayette Ridgewood
|5-0
|104
|7. Piketon
|5-0
|75
|8. Sugarcreek Garaway
|5-0
|70
|9. Pemberville Eastwood
|5-0
|58
|10. Cincinnati Mariemont
|4-1
|34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 33. Bellaire 24. Versailles 20.
|DIVISION VI
|1. Coldwater (17)
|5-0
|222
|2. Beverly Fort Frye (2)
|4-0
|175
|3. Archbold (4)
|5-0
|174
|4. Mechanicsburg
|5-0
|143
|5. Columbia Station Columbia
|5-0
|90
|6. Mogadore
|4-1
|86
|7. Ashland Crestview
|5-0
|83
|8. West Jefferson
|5-0
|82
|9. Columbus Grove
|5-0
|71
|10. Cols. Africentric
|5-0
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Galion Northmor 26. New Middletown Springfield 24. Arcanum 16.
|DIVISION VII
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (22)
|5-0
|229
|2. Newark Catholic
|5-0
|176
|3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
|5-0
|147
|4. Lucas
|5-0
|138
|5. Norwalk St. Paul
|5-0
|123
|6. New Bremen
|4-1
|121
|7. Portsmouth Notre Dame
|5-0
|87
|8. Shadyside (1)
|5-0
|64
|9. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|5-0
|36
|10. New Madison Tri-Village
|4-1
|28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 25. McComb 22. Lima Central Catholic 21. Edon 14.