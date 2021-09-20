DIVISION I
1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (18)5-0207
2. Lakewood St. Edward (3)5-0197
3. Medina5-0170
4. Springfield5-0150
5. Marysville (1)5-0123
6. Columbus Upper Arlington5-085
7. West Chester Lakota West4-180
8. Massillon Jackson5-077
9. Cincinnati Moeller4-163
10. Centerville (1)4-121

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 18. Hilliard Darby 16.

DIVISION II
1. Cleveland Benedictine (11)4-0209
2. Cincinnati La Salle (11)4-0204
3. Kings Mills Kings5-0152
4. Medina Highland4-1108
5. Hudson5-0106
6. Willoughby South5-090
7. Sunbury Big Walnut5-081
8. Piqua5-080
9. Akron Hoban2-247
10. Avon Lake4-145

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fremont Ross 25. Massillon Washington 19. Xenia (1) 14. Avon 16. Toledo Central Catholic 13.

DIVISION III
1. Chardon (14)5-0209
2. Hamilton Badin (5)5-0194
3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (2)5-0152
4. Granville5-0131
5. Aurora (1)5-0126
6. Millersburg West Holmes5-0108
7. Dover (1)4-074
8. Steubenville4-163
9. Streetsboro4-057
10. Hamilton Ross4-136

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Columbus Bishop Hartley 23. Norton 18. Hubbard 14. Monroe 13.

DIVISION IV
1. Cincinnati Wyoming (14)5-0203
2. Bloom-Carroll 5-0175
3. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (2)3-0143
4. Eaton (4)5-0131
5. Beloit West Branch5-0124
6. Cincinnati McNicholas (1)5-0113
7. Van Wert4-179
8. Youngstown Ursuline (2)4-169
9. Waverly4-064
10. Clarksville Clinton-Massie3-161

Others receiving 12 or more points: Navarre Fairless 21. Clyde 17. Bellevue 16.

DIVISION V
1. Kirtland (21)4-1225
2. Canfield S. Range5-0177
3. Tontogany Otsego (1)5-0143
4. Ironton4-1136
5. Garrettsville Garfield5-0125
6. West Lafayette Ridgewood5-0104
7. Piketon5-075
8. Sugarcreek Garaway5-070
9. Pemberville Eastwood5-058
10. Cincinnati Mariemont4-134

Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 33. Bellaire 24. Versailles 20.

DIVISION VI
1. Coldwater (17)5-0222
2. Beverly Fort Frye (2)4-0175
3. Archbold (4)5-0174
4. Mechanicsburg5-0143
5. Columbia Station Columbia5-090
6. Mogadore4-186
7. Ashland Crestview5-083
8. West Jefferson5-082
9. Columbus Grove5-071
10. Cols. Africentric5-030

Others receiving 12 or more points: Galion Northmor 26. New Middletown Springfield 24. Arcanum 16.

DIVISION VII
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (22)5-0229
2. Newark Catholic5-0176
3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon5-0147
4. Lucas5-0138
5. Norwalk St. Paul5-0123
6. New Bremen4-1121
7. Portsmouth Notre Dame5-087
8. Shadyside (1)5-064
9. Sugar Grove Berne Union5-036
10. New Madison Tri-Village4-128

Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 25. McComb 22. Lima Central Catholic 21. Edon 14.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

