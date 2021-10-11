DIVISION I
1. Lakewood St. Edward (14)8-0169
2. Springfield (1)7-0140
3. Medina8-0136
4. Cincinnati St. Xavier (2)7-1131
5. Marysville (1)7-0117
6. Columbus Upper Arlington8-085
7. West Chester Lakota West6-162
8. New Albany8-059
9. Pickerington Central7-125
10. Pickerington North7-114

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Moeller 13. Centerville 13.

DIVISION II
1. Cleveland Benedictine (14)6-0172
2. Kings Mills Kings (2)8-0146
3. Piqua (1)7-0126
4. Sunbury Big Walnut8-0105
5. Akron Hoban (1)6-286
6. Medina Highland7-174
7. Toledo Central Catholic6-250
8. Avon6-237
9. Hudson7-129
10. Willoughby South7-126
(tie) Barberton7-126

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ashville Teays Valley 23. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 21. Massillon Washington 16. Cincinnati La Salle 14. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.

DIVISION III
1. Chardon (14)8-0164
2. Hamilton Badin (3)8-0159
3. Granville7-0130
4. Millersburg West Holmes8-0112
5. Dover7-0104
6. Norton8-076
7. Aurora7-151
8. Hamilton Ross6-147
9. Hubbard8-038
(tie) Chagrin Falls Kenston7-138

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 19. Monroe 18. Bellbrook (1) 13.

DIVISION IV
1. Cincinnati Wyoming (15)8-0171
2. Bloom-Carroll8-0154
3. Eaton (1)8-0125
4. Beloit West Branch (1)8-0104
5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1)7-096
6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie6-177
7. Van Wert7-173
8. Bellevue7-172
9. St. Clairsville7-123
10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph5-121

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Port Clinton 18. 12. Navarre Fairless 17.

DIVISION V
1. Kirtland (17)7-0179
2. Canfield S. Range8-0152
3. Tontogany Otsego7-0139
4. Ironton7-1102
5. West Lafayette Ridgewood8-0100
6. Sugarcreek Garaway8-072
7. Garrettsville Garfield8-068
8. Piketon7-057
9. Versailles7-133
10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1)8-025

Others receiving 12 or more points: Elyria Catholic 13.

DIVISION VI
1. Archbold (12)8-0159
2. Mechanicsburg (3)8-0153
3. Coldwater (2)7-1124
4. Columbia Station Columbia8-0106
5. West Jefferson8-096
6. Beverly Fort Frye5-176
7. Ashland Crestview8-075
8. Columbus Grove8-072
9. New Middletown Springfield (1)7-142
10. Galion Northmor8-032

Others receiving 12 or more points: Carey 16. Arcanum 12.

DIVISION VII
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (18)8-0180
2. Newark Catholic8-0152
3. Norwalk St. Paul7-0135
4. Lima Central Catholic7-1102
5. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon7-181
6. Sugar Grove Berne Union8-076
7. New Madison Tri-Village7-165
8. Lucas6-139
9. St. Henry6-235
10. Shadyside6-132

Others receiving 12 or more points: Edon 30.McComb 29.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you