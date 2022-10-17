DIVISION I
1. Lakewood St. Edward (11)8-1162
2. West Chester Lakota West (3)9-0155
3. Cincinnati Moeller (1)8-1137
4. Springfield (3)7-1126
5. Cincinnati Elder7-270
6. Cincinnati Princeton8-165
7. Gahanna Lincoln8-160
8. Medina8-146
9. Perrysburg8-144
10. Dublin Jerome7-241

Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville 35. Cleveland Heights 28.

DIVISION II
1. Akron Hoban (12)9-0168
2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (4)9-0147
3. Massillon Washington7-1122
4. Xenia (1)9-099
5. Toledo Central Catholic (1)8-178
6. Avon8-174
7. Medina Highland9-073
8. Hudson9-056
9. Painesville Riverside8-141
10. Kings Mills Kings8-137

Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 27. Austintown-Fitch 21. Uniontown Lake 19. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 13.

DIVISION III
1. Hamilton Badin (15)9-0172
2. Chardon (2)7-1148
3. Canfield7-1110
4. Mount Orab Western Brown8-1106
5. Tipp City Tippecanoe8-1104
6. Bellbrook (1)8-153
(tie) Youngstown Chaney8-153
8. Youngstown Ursuline7-243
9. Wapakoneta8-137
10. Columbus Bishop Watterson8-131
(tie) Thornville Sheridan8-131

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tiffin Columbian 28. Dresden Tri-Valley 25. Jackson 24. Bellefontaine 12.

DIVISION IV
1. Cleveland Glenville (14)9-0173
2. Cincinnati Wyoming (3)9-0157
3. Millersburg West Holmes (1)9-0142
4. Steubenville8-1114
5. Van Wert8-187
6. Sandusky Perkins8-183
7. Beloit West Branch8-178
8. Elyria Catholic8-134
9. Chillicothe Unioto8-125
10. Columbus East7-121

Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Clairsville 16. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 15. St. Marys Memorial 14.

DIVISION V
1. Coldwater (9)9-0157
2. Ironton (6)9-0142
3. Canfield S. Range (1)9-0116
4. Liberty Center9-0109
5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep9-090
6. Sugarcreek Garaway9-069
7. Pemberville Eastwood9-041
8. Milton-Union9-040
(tie) Springfield Northeastern9-040
10. Chillicothe Zane Trace9-025

Others receiving 12 or more points: Germantown Valley View 24. Bloomdale Elmwood 21. Perry 18. Cincinnati Madeira 17. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 15.

DIVISION VI
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (14)9-0167
2. Kirtland (3)9-0151
3. Carey9-0126
4. Mogadore8-0107
5. Ashland Crestview9-092
6. Beverly Fort Frye8-173
7. Columbia Station Columbia9-050
8. Versailles6-343
9. Lafayette Allen East8-141
10. New Madison Tri-Village8-137

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 15.

DIVISION VII
1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8)7-1154
2. Newark Catholic6-1124
3. Antwerp (2)9-0105
4. McComb (2)8-1101
5. Ansonia (3)8-187
6. New Bremen (2)7-284
7. Lowellville9-082
8. Waynesfield-Goshen9-048
9. Ft. Loramie7-230
10. Hannibal River8-125

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Central Catholic 21. Minster 19. Arlington 16.

