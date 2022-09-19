DIVISION I
1. Cincinnati Moeller (18)5-0202
2. Centerville (2)5-0154
3. West Chester Lakota West (1)5-0147
4. Lakewood St. Edward4-1132
5. Springfield4-0105
6. Dublin Jerome5-089
7. Cincinnati Elder4-186
8. Fairfield5-075
9. Cleveland St. Ignatius3-132
10. Cleveland Heights5-027

Others receiving 12 or more points: Medina 20. Cincinnati Princeton 18. Gahanna Lincoln 13. New Albany 13. Springboro 12. Grove City 12.

DIVISION II
1. Akron Hoban (11)5-0193
2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (8)5-0127
3. Massillon Washington4-1114
(tie) Medina Highland5-0114
5. Xenia (1)5-088
6. Kings Mills Kings5-085
7. Uniontown Lake5-078
8. Toledo Central Catholic (1)4-168
9. Austintown-Fitch5-058
10. Macedonia Nordonia5-039

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fremont Ross 35. Painesville Riverside 34. Avon 30. Hudson 28. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 24. Piqua 12.

DIVISION III
1. Hamilton Badin (13)5-0198
2. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1)5-0149
3. Chardon (4)4-1140
4. Youngstown Chaney (1)5-0119
5. Canfield (1)4-186
6. Granville5-075
7. Mount Orab Western Brown4-151
8. Bellbrook (1)4-149
9. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy5-041
10. Dresden Tri-Valley4-140

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Ursuline 34. Tallmadge 29. New Richmond 27. Wapakoneta 26. Tiffin Columbian 22.

DIVISION IV
1. Cleveland Glenville (15)5-0190
2. Cincinnati Wyoming (3)5-0168
3. Steubenville (1)5-0151
4. Millersburg West Holmes (1)5-0138
5. Girard5-0107
6. Van Wert4-187
7. Beloit West Branch4-165
8. Chillicothe Unioto5-054
9. Sandusky Perkins4-132
10. Columbus East4-028

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Lexington 23. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 20. Springfield Shawnee 17. Elyria Catholic 15. Bellevue 13.

DIVISION V
1. Ironton (8)5-0173
2. Coldwater (7)5-0161
3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1)5-0116
4. Liberty Center (2)5-0101
5. Canfield S. Range (1)5-094
6. Sugarcreek Garaway (1)5-087
7. Milton-Union5-077
8. Bloomdale Elmwood5-057
9. Chillicothe Zane Trace5-044
10. Cincinnati Madeira5-034

Others receiving 12 or more points: Perry 32. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 26. Pemberville Eastwood 23. Navarre Fairless 21. Belmont Union Local 17. Germantown Valley View 17. Springfield Northeastern 15. Brookville 15. West Lafayette Ridgewood 13. Barnesville 12.

DIVISION VI
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (15)5-0201
2. Kirtland (6)5-0182
3. Carey5-0134
4. Beverly Fort Frye5-0129
5. Versailles4-195
6. Mogadore5-090
7. Ashland Crestview5-071
8. North Robinson Colonel Crawford5-067
9. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant5-062
10. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights5-049

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbia Station Columbia 24. New Madison Tri-Village 13.

DIVISION VII
1. Warren John F. Kennedy (18)5-0206
2. Springfield Catholic Central (2)5-0129
3. New Bremen4-1122
4. Antwerp5-0100
5. Newark Catholic (1)2-193
6. Lowellville5-084
7. Mechanicsburg4-157
8. Arlington5-052
9. Salineville Southern5-050
10. McComb4-142

Others receiving 12 or more points: Franklin Furnace Green 40. Waynesfield-Goshen 37. Danville 34. Ansonia 33. Caldwell 22.

