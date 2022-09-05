DIVISION I
1. Lakewood St. Edward (11)3-0148
2. Cincinnati Moeller (3)3-0125
3. Cincinnati Elder3-088
4. West Chester Lakota West (1)3-078
5. Centerville (1)3-073
6. Cleveland St. Ignatius3-058
7. Cincinnati Princeton3-050
8. Springfield2-049
9. Fairfield (1)3-048
(tie) New Albany3-048

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington North 45. Hilliard Bradley 32. Clayton Northmont 24. Cleveland Heights 15. Dublin Jerome 14.

DIVISION II
1. Cincinnati Winton Woods (7)3-0121
2. Akron Hoban (4)3-094
3. Medina Highland (2)3-064
4. Massillon Washington2-156
5. Kings Mills Kings3-055
6. Piqua3-052
7. Toledo Central Catholic (2)2-151
8. Uniontown Lake3-047
9. Hudson3-045
10. Xenia (1)3-044

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sunbury Big Walnut 40. North Ridgeville (1) 40. Austintown-Fitch 40. Macedonia Nordonia 37. Fremont Ross 34. Dover 25. Avon 24. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 16.

DIVISION III
1. Chardon (12)3-0148
2. Hamilton Badin (1)3-0129
3. Canfield (2)3-0108
4. Mount Orab Western Brown (1)3-0101
5. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1)3-090
6. Granville3-068
7. Tallmadge3-060
8. Medina Buckeye3-044
9. Bellbrook2-129
10. Youngstown Ursuline3-024

Others receiving 12 or more points: Circleville 23. Columbus Bishop Watterson 20. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 14. Mansfield 12. Wapakoneta 12.

DIVISION IV
1. Cleveland Glenville (10)3-0144
2. Van Wert (1) 3-0133
3. Cincinnati Wyoming (4)3-0131
4. Steubenville (1)3-095
5. Millersburg West Holmes (1)3-077
6. Sandusky Perkins3-060
7. New Lexington3-049
8. Chillicothe Unioto3-034
9. Girard3-028
10. Jefferson Area3-024

Others receiving 12 or more points: McConnelsville Morgan 18. Reading 15. Elyria Catholic 15. Beloit West Branch 14. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 13. Bellevue 12.

DIVISION V
1. Ironton (6)3-0140
2. Coldwater (7)3-0137
3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2)3-097
4. Canfield S. Range3-076
5. Liberty Center3-059
6. Milton-Union (1)3-055
7. Sugarcreek Garaway3-051
8. Archbold (1)3-048
9. Bloomdale Elmwood3-047
10. West Lafayette Ridgewood3-025
(tie) Pemberville Eastwood3-025

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Madeira 24. Minford 23. Creston Norwayne 22. Wheelersburg 19. Chillicothe Zane Trace 18. Cadiz Harrison Central 14.

DIVISION VI
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (10)3-0159
2. Kirtland (7)3-0150
3. Versailles3-0114
4. Carey3-098
5. Beverly Fort Frye3-086
6. Ashland Crestview3-051
7. Mogadore3-042
8. Williamsburg3-041
9. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant3-031
10. Rootstown3-029

Others receiving 12 or more points: North Robinson Colonel Crawford 26. Columbia Station Columbia 25. Toledo Ottawa Hills 24. Galion Northmor 18.

DIVISION VII
1. Mechanicsburg (3)3-0121
2. Warren John F. Kennedy (5)3-0110
3. New Bremen (2)3-0103
4. Newark Catholic (5)1-093
5. Arlington3-062
6. Toronto3-050
7. S. Charleston Southeastern (1)3-044
8. Convoy Crestview3-039
9. Hannibal River3-037
10. Lowellville3-026

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ansonia 25. Antwerp 20. Ft. Loramie 19. Reedsville Eastern 17. Caldwell 17. Springfield Catholic Central 16. Franklin Furnace Green 15. Lima Central Catholic 12.

