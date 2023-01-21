IOWA (12-7)
Murray 9-19 0-0 22, Rebraca 5-7 5-6 15, Perkins 2-7 4-5 8, Ulis 4-9 3-3 12, C.McCaffery 2-7 0-0 6, Sandfort 2-7 0-0 6, Dix 2-3 0-0 6, Bowen 0-0 0-0 0, Mulvey 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-60 12-14 77.
OHIO ST. (11-8)
Key 4-10 3-4 11, Sensabaugh 10-12 3-3 27, Gayle 4-7 1-1 9, Likekele 7-12 3-5 18, Thornton 0-4 0-0 0, Sueing 4-9 1-2 10, McNeil 4-5 0-0 10, Holden 0-1 2-2 2, Okpara 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 36-64 13-17 93.
Halftime_Ohio St. 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 11-24 (Murray 4-9, Dix 2-3, Sandfort 2-4, C.McCaffery 2-5, Ulis 1-3), Ohio St. 8-16 (Sensabaugh 4-5, McNeil 2-2, Likekele 1-1, Sueing 1-4, Gayle 0-1, Thornton 0-3). Rebounds_Iowa 25 (Murray 7), Ohio St. 33 (Likekele 10). Assists_Iowa 15 (Murray 4), Ohio St. 15 (Likekele 7). Total Fouls_Iowa 17, Ohio St. 17. A_13,630 (18,809).
