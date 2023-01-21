|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Murray
|35
|9-19
|0-0
|2-7
|4
|2
|22
|Rebraca
|32
|5-7
|5-6
|1-3
|2
|2
|15
|Perkins
|29
|2-7
|4-5
|2-6
|1
|2
|8
|Ulis
|28
|4-9
|3-3
|1-2
|2
|1
|12
|C.McCaffery
|28
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|6
|Sandfort
|20
|2-7
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|6
|Dix
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|6
|Bowen
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|0
|Mulvey
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|27-60
|12-14
|7-25
|15
|17
|77
Percentages: FG .450, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Murray 4-9, Dix 2-3, Sandfort 2-4, C.McCaffery 2-5, Ulis 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Mulvey).
Turnovers: 14 (Rebraca 4, Ulis 4, Bowen 2, Murray 2, Dix, Perkins).
Steals: 6 (Sandfort 2, Ulis 2, C.McCaffery, Perkins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OHIO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Key
|28
|4-10
|3-4
|2-9
|1
|1
|11
|Sensabaugh
|27
|10-12
|3-3
|2-5
|1
|3
|27
|Gayle
|17
|4-7
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|4
|9
|Likekele
|32
|7-12
|3-5
|2-10
|7
|3
|18
|Thornton
|15
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Sueing
|29
|4-9
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|0
|10
|McNeil
|24
|4-5
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|10
|Holden
|17
|0-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Okpara
|12
|3-4
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|3
|6
|Totals
|200
|36-64
|13-17
|10-33
|15
|17
|93
Percentages: FG .563, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Sensabaugh 4-5, McNeil 2-2, Likekele 1-1, Sueing 1-4, Gayle 0-1, Thornton 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Okpara 3).
Turnovers: 11 (Sensabaugh 5, Sueing 2, Holden, Key, Likekele, McNeil).
Steals: 7 (Holden 3, Key 2, Sensabaugh, Sueing).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Iowa
|35
|42
|—
|77
|Ohio St.
|37
|56
|—
|93
A_13,630 (18,809).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.