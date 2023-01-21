FGFTReb
IOWAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Murray359-190-02-74222
Rebraca325-75-61-32215
Perkins292-74-52-6128
Ulis284-93-31-22112
C.McCaffery282-70-00-2246
Sandfort202-70-00-3126
Dix152-30-00-1116
Bowen90-00-00-0220
Mulvey51-10-01-1012
Totals20027-6012-147-25151777

Percentages: FG .450, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Murray 4-9, Dix 2-3, Sandfort 2-4, C.McCaffery 2-5, Ulis 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Mulvey).

Turnovers: 14 (Rebraca 4, Ulis 4, Bowen 2, Murray 2, Dix, Perkins).

Steals: 6 (Sandfort 2, Ulis 2, C.McCaffery, Perkins).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OHIO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Key284-103-42-91111
Sensabaugh2710-123-32-51327
Gayle174-71-10-2049
Likekele327-123-52-107318
Thornton150-40-00-0200
Sueing294-91-21-22010
McNeil244-50-01-22210
Holden170-12-20-1012
Okpara123-40-02-2036
Totals20036-6413-1710-33151793

Percentages: FG .563, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Sensabaugh 4-5, McNeil 2-2, Likekele 1-1, Sueing 1-4, Gayle 0-1, Thornton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Okpara 3).

Turnovers: 11 (Sensabaugh 5, Sueing 2, Holden, Key, Likekele, McNeil).

Steals: 7 (Holden 3, Key 2, Sensabaugh, Sueing).

Technical Fouls: None.

Iowa354277
Ohio St.375693

A_13,630 (18,809).

