Texas A&MOklahoma
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32161Totals32574
Werner 3b4000Spkrman rf4120
Moss 1b3010Graham ss3210
Rock lf4111Rbrtson 1b3110
Bost dh3010Trdaway cf4011
Targac 2b4010Crooks c4123
Claunch c4010Clark 3b4000
Minnich rf4010Ncklaus 2b4000
Thmpson cf3000Horton dh3000
Kaler ss3000Pettis lf3000

E_Moss, Kaler. 2B_Graham (17). HR_Rock (19), Crooks (9). RBI_Rock (65), Tredaway (65), Crooks 3 (51).

Texas A&M0000010001-6-21
Oklahoma30101000x5-7-05
IPHRERBBSO
Texas A&M
Prager L21/344313
Palisch52/331118
Oklahoma
Sandlin W7511112
Michael210011

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you