|Texas A&M
|Oklahoma
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|4
|Werner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Spkrman rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Moss 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Graham ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Rock lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rbrtson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bost dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Trdaway cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Targac 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Crooks c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Claunch c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Clark 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Minnich rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ncklaus 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thmpson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Horton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kaler ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pettis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
E_Moss, Kaler. 2B_Graham (17). HR_Rock (19), Crooks (9). RBI_Rock (65), Tredaway (65), Crooks 3 (51).
|Texas A&M
|000
|001
|000
|1-6-2
|—
|1
|Oklahoma
|301
|010
|00x
|5-7-0
|—
|5
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas A&M
|Prager L
|2
|1/3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|3
|Palisch
|5
|2/3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Oklahoma
|Sandlin W
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|12
|Michael
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
