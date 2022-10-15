Kansas14771442
Oklahoma142114352

First Quarter

OKLA_Barnes 1 run (Schmit kick), 12:14.

KU_L.Arnold 39 pass from Bean (Borcila kick), 9:35.

OKLA_Gray 2 run (Schmit kick), 7:13.

KU_Neal 11 run (Borcila kick), 2:39.

Second Quarter

OKLA_Barnes 6 run (Schmit kick), 14:26.

OKLA_Wease 24 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 5:42.

OKLA_Gray 28 run (Schmit kick), 2:40.

KU_Fairchild 18 pass from Bean (Borcila kick), 1:36.

Third Quarter

OKLA_Gabriel 1 run (Schmit kick), 10:16.

KU_L.Arnold 28 pass from Bean (Borcila kick), 5:56.

OKLA_Willis 26 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 2:36.

Fourth Quarter

KU_K.Thomas 1 run (Borcila kick), 10:33.

OKLA_FG Schmit 37, 5:18.

KU_Fairchild 9 pass from Bean (Borcila kick), 3:31.

A_83,874.

KUOKLA
First downs2236
Total Net Yards430701
Rushes-yards35-16557-298
Passing265403
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns1-311-21
Interceptions Ret.1-172-0
Comp-Att-Int16-27-229-43-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-91-6
Punts5-42.41-55.0
Fumbles-Lost0-02-2
Penalties-Yards5-454-45
Time of Possession29:4130:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas, Neal 12-84, Bean 10-41, K.Thomas 9-18, Scott 1-1, Morrison 3-1. Oklahoma, Gray 20-176, Barnes 21-69, Gabriel 10-37, Stoops 2-23, Willis 1-0, (Team) 3-(minus 7).

PASSING_Kansas, Bean 16-27-2-265. Oklahoma, Gabriel 29-42-1-403, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Kansas, Fairchild 6-106, L.Arnold 5-113, Grimm 1-19, Casey 1-9, Locklin 1-8, Skinner 1-7, Neal 1-3. Oklahoma, Mims 9-106, Willis 5-102, Wease 4-56, Stoops 4-43, Farooq 4-42, Gray 2-13, Freeman 1-41.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

