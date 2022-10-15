|Kansas
|14
|7
|7
|14
|—
|42
|Oklahoma
|14
|21
|14
|3
|—
|52
First Quarter
OKLA_Barnes 1 run (Schmit kick), 12:14.
KU_L.Arnold 39 pass from Bean (Borcila kick), 9:35.
OKLA_Gray 2 run (Schmit kick), 7:13.
KU_Neal 11 run (Borcila kick), 2:39.
Second Quarter
OKLA_Barnes 6 run (Schmit kick), 14:26.
OKLA_Wease 24 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 5:42.
OKLA_Gray 28 run (Schmit kick), 2:40.
KU_Fairchild 18 pass from Bean (Borcila kick), 1:36.
Third Quarter
OKLA_Gabriel 1 run (Schmit kick), 10:16.
KU_L.Arnold 28 pass from Bean (Borcila kick), 5:56.
OKLA_Willis 26 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 2:36.
Fourth Quarter
KU_K.Thomas 1 run (Borcila kick), 10:33.
OKLA_FG Schmit 37, 5:18.
KU_Fairchild 9 pass from Bean (Borcila kick), 3:31.
A_83,874.
|KU
|OKLA
|First downs
|22
|36
|Total Net Yards
|430
|701
|Rushes-yards
|35-165
|57-298
|Passing
|265
|403
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-31
|1-21
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-17
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-27-2
|29-43-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-9
|1-6
|Punts
|5-42.4
|1-55.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|5-45
|4-45
|Time of Possession
|29:41
|30:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas, Neal 12-84, Bean 10-41, K.Thomas 9-18, Scott 1-1, Morrison 3-1. Oklahoma, Gray 20-176, Barnes 21-69, Gabriel 10-37, Stoops 2-23, Willis 1-0, (Team) 3-(minus 7).
PASSING_Kansas, Bean 16-27-2-265. Oklahoma, Gabriel 29-42-1-403, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Kansas, Fairchild 6-106, L.Arnold 5-113, Grimm 1-19, Casey 1-9, Locklin 1-8, Skinner 1-7, Neal 1-3. Oklahoma, Mims 9-106, Willis 5-102, Wease 4-56, Stoops 4-43, Farooq 4-42, Gray 2-13, Freeman 1-41.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
