Notre DameOklahoma
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34272Totals346125
Cole lf5000Spkrman rf4100
Miller 2b4000Graham ss4140
Putz 1b4140Rbrtson 1b4000
Zyska dh4000Trdaway cf4232
LaManna c4112Crooks c5110
Brnngan 3b3000Clark 3b3112
Coetzee rf4010Ncklaus 2b4021
Prjzner ss4000Orduno dh2010
Myers cf2010Pettis lf4000

E_Putz, Graham. 2B_Nicklaus (10), Orduno (3). HR_Lamanna (3). RBI_Lamanna 2 (28), Tredaway 2 (64), Clark 2 (27), Nicklaus (35).

Notre Dame0000020002-7-12
Oklahoma00203100x6-12-26
IPHRERBBSO
Notre Dame
Temple11/310030
Tyrell L385202
Bedford12/321111
Brkholz02/310000
Kimball02/300021
Lazzaro01/300000
Dennies01/300001
Oklahoma
Horton W6522111
Godman100012
Michael220001

