|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Groves
|35
|2-10
|0-1
|2-6
|1
|0
|5
|Hill
|34
|2-6
|2-2
|2-12
|1
|0
|6
|T.Groves
|29
|4-11
|4-6
|2-10
|1
|3
|13
|Sherfield
|29
|7-13
|4-5
|0-2
|0
|2
|22
|Uzan
|33
|3-7
|0-0
|0-9
|6
|1
|6
|Cortes
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|5
|Godwin
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|2
|Oweh
|5
|0-0
|3-4
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Noland
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-53
|13-18
|7-41
|11
|11
|62
Percentages: FG .396, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sherfield 4-6, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 1-4, T.Groves 1-5, Hill 0-1, Uzan 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin 2, Hill).
Turnovers: 11 (Uzan 3, Cortes 2, Sherfield 2, T.Groves 2, Hill, J.Groves).
Steals: 7 (Cortes, Godwin, Hill, J.Groves, Oweh, T.Groves, Uzan).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Castleton
|32
|8-15
|6-7
|2-8
|1
|1
|22
|Fudge
|22
|0-4
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|4
|0
|Bonham
|31
|4-9
|5-5
|0-3
|1
|2
|14
|Lofton
|33
|1-8
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|2
|2
|Richard
|36
|3-11
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|6
|Reeves
|19
|2-8
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|5
|5
|Kugel
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Jitoboh
|8
|1-2
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Jones
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-61
|11-14
|6-35
|6
|16
|53
Percentages: FG .328, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Reeves 1-4, Bonham 1-6, Castleton 0-1, Jones 0-1, Fudge 0-2, Lofton 0-2, Richard 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Richard 3, Castleton, Fudge, Jitoboh).
Turnovers: 10 (Castleton 2, Kugel 2, Richard 2, Bonham, Fudge, Jones, Reeves).
Steals: 7 (Castleton 2, Bonham, Kugel, Lofton, Reeves, Richard).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oklahoma
|29
|33
|—
|62
|Florida
|31
|22
|—
|53
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.