OKLAHOMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Groves352-100-12-6105
Hill342-62-22-12106
T.Groves294-114-62-101313
Sherfield297-134-50-20222
Uzan333-70-00-9616
Cortes202-40-00-0105
Godwin111-20-01-2132
Oweh50-03-40-0023
Noland30-00-00-0000
Totals20021-5313-187-41111162

Percentages: FG .396, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sherfield 4-6, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 1-4, T.Groves 1-5, Hill 0-1, Uzan 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin 2, Hill).

Turnovers: 11 (Uzan 3, Cortes 2, Sherfield 2, T.Groves 2, Hill, J.Groves).

Steals: 7 (Cortes, Godwin, Hill, J.Groves, Oweh, T.Groves, Uzan).

Technical Fouls: None.

FLORIDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Castleton328-156-72-81122
Fudge220-40-02-6040
Bonham314-95-50-31214
Lofton331-80-00-4222
Richard363-110-02-4116
Reeves192-80-00-6155
Kugel101-10-00-1002
Jitoboh81-20-20-1012
Jones80-20-00-2000
Totals20020-6111-146-3561653

Percentages: FG .328, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Reeves 1-4, Bonham 1-6, Castleton 0-1, Jones 0-1, Fudge 0-2, Lofton 0-2, Richard 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Richard 3, Castleton, Fudge, Jitoboh).

Turnovers: 10 (Castleton 2, Kugel 2, Richard 2, Bonham, Fudge, Jones, Reeves).

Steals: 7 (Castleton 2, Bonham, Kugel, Lofton, Reeves, Richard).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma293362
Florida312253

