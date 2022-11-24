|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Groves
|33
|7-12
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|2
|16
|Hill
|31
|6-10
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|4
|13
|T.Groves
|25
|7-8
|0-1
|1-5
|1
|3
|17
|Noland
|18
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Sherfield
|36
|4-12
|0-0
|0-0
|8
|1
|10
|Cortes
|17
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|5
|Godwin
|15
|1-2
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|4
|Uzan
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Oweh
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Bamisile
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-57
|2-3
|2-19
|17
|19
|69
Percentages: FG .509, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (T.Groves 3-3, J.Groves 2-4, Sherfield 2-5, Cortes 1-1, Hill 1-3, Bamisile 0-1, Noland 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (T.Groves 3, Uzan 2, Godwin).
Turnovers: 6 (Noland 2, Sherfield 2, Hill, J.Groves).
Steals: 6 (Hill 3, Sherfield 2, Noland).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEBRASKA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gary
|34
|7-13
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|2
|16
|B.Keita
|19
|2-4
|0-1
|3-5
|2
|0
|4
|Bandoumel
|35
|3-8
|6-8
|0-4
|5
|1
|13
|Griesel
|27
|2-6
|2-5
|1-8
|4
|0
|6
|Wilcher
|35
|4-10
|1-3
|4-5
|0
|2
|9
|Tominaga
|23
|2-5
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|6
|Breidenbach
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|2
|Dawson
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoiberg
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lawrence
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-50
|11-19
|11-34
|12
|9
|56
Percentages: FG .420, FT .579.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Gary 2-5, Bandoumel 1-4, Tominaga 0-2, Wilcher 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Keita 2, Breidenbach, Gary).
Turnovers: 10 (Griesel 4, Wilcher 4, Gary 2).
Steals: 4 (Wilcher 2, Bandoumel, Griesel).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oklahoma
|41
|28
|—
|69
|Nebraska
|34
|22
|—
|56
.
