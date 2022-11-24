FGFTReb
OKLAHOMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Groves337-120-00-62216
Hill316-100-00-44413
T.Groves257-80-11-51317
Noland181-50-00-0012
Sherfield364-120-00-08110
Cortes172-20-00-0225
Godwin151-22-21-3034
Uzan141-30-00-0012
Oweh60-10-00-1000
Bamisile50-20-00-0020
Totals20029-572-32-19171969

Percentages: FG .509, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (T.Groves 3-3, J.Groves 2-4, Sherfield 2-5, Cortes 1-1, Hill 1-3, Bamisile 0-1, Noland 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (T.Groves 3, Uzan 2, Godwin).

Turnovers: 6 (Noland 2, Sherfield 2, Hill, J.Groves).

Steals: 6 (Hill 3, Sherfield 2, Noland).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEBRASKAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gary347-130-03-70216
B.Keita192-40-13-5204
Bandoumel353-86-80-45113
Griesel272-62-51-8406
Wilcher354-101-34-5029
Tominaga232-52-20-2106
Breidenbach131-30-00-3042
Dawson120-10-00-0000
Hoiberg10-00-00-0000
Lawrence10-00-00-0000
Totals20021-5011-1911-3412956

Percentages: FG .420, FT .579.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Gary 2-5, Bandoumel 1-4, Tominaga 0-2, Wilcher 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Keita 2, Breidenbach, Gary).

Turnovers: 10 (Griesel 4, Wilcher 4, Gary 2).

Steals: 4 (Wilcher 2, Bandoumel, Griesel).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma412869
Nebraska342256

.

