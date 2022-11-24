OKLAHOMA (4-1)
J.Groves 7-12 0-0 16, Hill 6-10 0-0 13, T.Groves 7-8 0-1 17, Noland 1-5 0-0 2, Sherfield 4-12 0-0 10, Cortes 2-2 0-0 5, Godwin 1-2 2-2 4, Uzan 1-3 0-0 2, Oweh 0-1 0-0 0, Bamisile 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 2-3 69.
NEBRASKA (3-2)
Gary 7-13 0-0 16, B.Keita 2-4 0-1 4, Bandoumel 3-8 6-8 13, Griesel 2-6 2-5 6, Wilcher 4-10 1-3 9, Tominaga 2-5 2-2 6, Breidenbach 1-3 0-0 2, Dawson 0-1 0-0 0, Hoiberg 0-0 0-0 0, Lawrence 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 11-19 56.
Halftime_Oklahoma 41-34. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 9-20 (T.Groves 3-3, J.Groves 2-4, Sherfield 2-5, Cortes 1-1, Hill 1-3, Bamisile 0-1, Noland 0-3), Nebraska 3-14 (Gary 2-5, Bandoumel 1-4, Tominaga 0-2, Wilcher 0-3). Rebounds_Oklahoma 19 (J.Groves 6), Nebraska 34 (Griesel 8). Assists_Oklahoma 17 (Sherfield 8), Nebraska 12 (Bandoumel 5). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 19, Nebraska 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.