OKLAHOMA (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lampkin161-21-10-4103
Llanusa265-145-73-44116
Robertson271-52-20-3315
Washington242-92-20-2227
Williams276-102-40-43115
Scott83-32-21-2048
Tot221-11-40-1303
Tucker170-10-20-0110
Vann165-101-23-110212
Perkins31-22-20-0005
Svoboda120-24-62-3014
White20-00-00-1000
Team00-00-04-5000
Totals20025-5922-3413-40171378

Percentages: FG 42.373, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Llanusa 1-7, Robertson 1-4, Washington 1-4, Williams 1-3, Vann 1-6, Perkins 1-2)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Lampkin 1, Llanusa 1, Williams 1, Scott 1, Svoboda 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Llanusa 3, Robertson 3, Williams 3, Lampkin 2, Washington 2, Tot 2, Scott 1, Vann 1, Svoboda 1, White 1)

Steals: 10 (Llanusa 5, Tucker 2, Lampkin 1, Robertson 1, Williams 1)

Technical Fouls: None

CENT. ARKANSAS (1-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cody150-02-40-1132
Ibeh267-191-23-80315
Fornah240-30-00-5110
Hudspeth332-52-20-1018
Wright345-141-10-21411
Langhi264-72-23-71010
Bailey70-00-00-0040
Balogun60-00-00-0130
Fowler83-40-01-2006
James100-10-00-0050
Perry10-10-00-0000
White101-10-00-2012
Team00-00-01-6000
Totals20022-558-118-3452554

Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 2-6, .333 (Hudspeth 2-5, Fornah 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wright 1)

Turnovers: 28 (Ibeh 7, Wright 6, Team 4, Langhi 3, Hudspeth 2, Bailey 2, James 2, Balogun 1, White 1)

Steals: 10 (Ibeh 3, Langhi 2, Cody 1, Fornah 1, Hudspeth 1, James 1, White 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Cent. Arkansas118171854
Oklahoma1422182478

A_1,333

Officials_Doug Knight, Roy Gulbeyan, Cameron Inoye

