|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA (3-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lampkin
|16
|1-2
|1-1
|0-4
|1
|0
|3
|Llanusa
|26
|5-14
|5-7
|3-4
|4
|1
|16
|Robertson
|27
|1-5
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|1
|5
|Washington
|24
|2-9
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|7
|Williams
|27
|6-10
|2-4
|0-4
|3
|1
|15
|Scott
|8
|3-3
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|4
|8
|Tot
|22
|1-1
|1-4
|0-1
|3
|0
|3
|Tucker
|17
|0-1
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Vann
|16
|5-10
|1-2
|3-11
|0
|2
|12
|Perkins
|3
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Svoboda
|12
|0-2
|4-6
|2-3
|0
|1
|4
|White
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-59
|22-34
|13-40
|17
|13
|78
Percentages: FG 42.373, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Llanusa 1-7, Robertson 1-4, Washington 1-4, Williams 1-3, Vann 1-6, Perkins 1-2)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Lampkin 1, Llanusa 1, Williams 1, Scott 1, Svoboda 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Llanusa 3, Robertson 3, Williams 3, Lampkin 2, Washington 2, Tot 2, Scott 1, Vann 1, Svoboda 1, White 1)
Steals: 10 (Llanusa 5, Tucker 2, Lampkin 1, Robertson 1, Williams 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CENT. ARKANSAS (1-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cody
|15
|0-0
|2-4
|0-1
|1
|3
|2
|Ibeh
|26
|7-19
|1-2
|3-8
|0
|3
|15
|Fornah
|24
|0-3
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|0
|Hudspeth
|33
|2-5
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|8
|Wright
|34
|5-14
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|4
|11
|Langhi
|26
|4-7
|2-2
|3-7
|1
|0
|10
|Bailey
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|0
|Balogun
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|0
|Fowler
|8
|3-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|6
|James
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|5
|0
|Perry
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|White
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-55
|8-11
|8-34
|5
|25
|54
Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 2-6, .333 (Hudspeth 2-5, Fornah 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Wright 1)
Turnovers: 28 (Ibeh 7, Wright 6, Team 4, Langhi 3, Hudspeth 2, Bailey 2, James 2, Balogun 1, White 1)
Steals: 10 (Ibeh 3, Langhi 2, Cody 1, Fornah 1, Hudspeth 1, James 1, White 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Cent. Arkansas
|11
|8
|17
|18
|—
|54
|Oklahoma
|14
|22
|18
|24
|—
|78
A_1,333
Officials_Doug Knight, Roy Gulbeyan, Cameron Inoye