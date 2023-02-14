|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|39
|6-11
|1-3
|1-4
|3
|4
|14
|N'Guessan
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Tomlin
|32
|8-15
|1-2
|4-10
|1
|3
|17
|Carter
|18
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Nowell
|37
|4-13
|4-4
|1-5
|6
|1
|14
|Sills
|32
|1-5
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|4
|Iyiola
|18
|4-5
|3-4
|0-1
|2
|3
|11
|Massoud
|12
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|5
|Greene
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|11-15
|8-27
|14
|20
|65
Percentages: FG .431, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Nowell 2-9, Johnson 1-3, Massoud 1-3, Carter 0-1, Sills 0-2, Tomlin 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Iyiola, Tomlin).
Turnovers: 13 (Nowell 4, Johnson 3, Carter 2, Tomlin 2, N'Guessan, Sills).
Steals: 9 (Johnson 3, Nowell 3, Carter 2, Greene).
Technical Fouls: Nowell, 5:25 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hill
|36
|4-9
|2-4
|2-7
|2
|2
|12
|T.Groves
|31
|5-7
|4-8
|0-6
|1
|1
|16
|Oweh
|26
|1-2
|4-7
|0-2
|1
|3
|6
|Sherfield
|37
|7-15
|5-5
|1-8
|6
|1
|22
|Uzan
|27
|5-8
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|4
|13
|Cortes
|16
|3-4
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|8
|Godwin
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|4
|0
|Bamisile
|9
|0-1
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|J.Groves
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-49
|18-28
|7-31
|13
|18
|79
Percentages: FG .510, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Uzan 3-5, Sherfield 3-7, T.Groves 2-3, Hill 2-4, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Oweh, T.Groves).
Turnovers: 10 (Oweh 3, Cortes 2, Sherfield 2, Bamisile, Godwin, Uzan).
Steals: 8 (Cortes 2, Oweh 2, T.Groves 2, Bamisile, Sherfield).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Kansas St.
|36
|29
|—
|65
|Oklahoma
|36
|43
|—
|79
A_5,167 (11,562).
