FGFTReb
KANSAS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson396-111-31-43414
N'Guessan20-00-00-0000
Tomlin328-151-24-101317
Carter180-40-00-2010
Nowell374-134-41-56114
Sills321-52-20-2134
Iyiola184-53-40-12311
Massoud122-50-01-1035
Greene100-00-01-2120
Totals20025-5811-158-27142065

Percentages: FG .431, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Nowell 2-9, Johnson 1-3, Massoud 1-3, Carter 0-1, Sills 0-2, Tomlin 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Iyiola, Tomlin).

Turnovers: 13 (Nowell 4, Johnson 3, Carter 2, Tomlin 2, N'Guessan, Sills).

Steals: 9 (Johnson 3, Nowell 3, Carter 2, Greene).

Technical Fouls: Nowell, 5:25 second.

FGFTReb
OKLAHOMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hill364-92-42-72212
T.Groves315-74-80-61116
Oweh261-24-70-2136
Sherfield377-155-51-86122
Uzan275-80-00-12413
Cortes163-41-20-2118
Godwin100-00-02-2040
Bamisile90-12-21-1012
J.Groves80-30-01-2010
Totals20025-4918-287-31131879

Percentages: FG .510, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Uzan 3-5, Sherfield 3-7, T.Groves 2-3, Hill 2-4, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Oweh, T.Groves).

Turnovers: 10 (Oweh 3, Cortes 2, Sherfield 2, Bamisile, Godwin, Uzan).

Steals: 8 (Cortes 2, Oweh 2, T.Groves 2, Bamisile, Sherfield).

Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas St.362965
Oklahoma364379

A_5,167 (11,562).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

