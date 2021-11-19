FGFTReb
OKLAHOMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
T.Groves2710-151-20-83024
Hill272-30-02-5234
Gibson273-85-50-34111
Goldwire225-73-30-02314
Harkless251-60-02-6522
Cortes141-12-20-2114
J.Groves134-71-11-20111
Noland121-40-00-3113
Mason91-40-00-1023
Chargois73-40-03-5217
Issanza60-00-20-0000
Johnson41-30-10-2002
Mawein31-10-00-2002
Moser10-00-00-0000
Seacat10-10-00-0000
Totals20033-6412-168-39201587

Percentages: FG .516, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (T.Groves 3-5, J.Groves 2-4, Chargois 1-1, Goldwire 1-1, Noland 1-2, Mason 1-3, Seacat 0-1, Harkless 0-2, Gibson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hill 2, T.Groves).

Turnovers: 13 (T.Groves 3, Goldwire 2, J.Groves 2, Chargois, Cortes, Harkless, Hill, Issanza, Mason).

Steals: 10 (Gibson 3, Noland 3, Goldwire, Hill, J.Groves, T.Groves).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
INDIANA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stephens293-90-11-6307
Henry3710-183-52-84025
Larry370-31-20-2031
Neese304-92-31-40111
Thomas364-113-30-01412
Hobbs100-00-00-2130
Tucker60-10-01-1000
Crawford40-10-00-1000
Hittle40-20-00-2010
Mervis31-10-00-0102
Wilbar32-20-00-1005
Totals20024-579-145-27101263

Percentages: FG .421, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Henry 2-7, Wilbar 1-1, Neese 1-5, Stephens 1-5, Thomas 1-5, Crawford 0-1, Larry 0-1, Hittle 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Henry 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Neese 5, Henry 4, Stephens 3, Thomas 2, Larry, Tucker).

Steals: 8 (Henry 4, Larry 2, Neese, Stephens).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma384987
Indiana St.303363

.

