|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|T.Groves
|27
|10-15
|1-2
|0-8
|3
|0
|24
|Hill
|27
|2-3
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|3
|4
|Gibson
|27
|3-8
|5-5
|0-3
|4
|1
|11
|Goldwire
|22
|5-7
|3-3
|0-0
|2
|3
|14
|Harkless
|25
|1-6
|0-0
|2-6
|5
|2
|2
|Cortes
|14
|1-1
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|4
|J.Groves
|13
|4-7
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|1
|11
|Noland
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|3
|Mason
|9
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Chargois
|7
|3-4
|0-0
|3-5
|2
|1
|7
|Issanza
|6
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|4
|1-3
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Mawein
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Moser
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Seacat
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-64
|12-16
|8-39
|20
|15
|87
Percentages: FG .516, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (T.Groves 3-5, J.Groves 2-4, Chargois 1-1, Goldwire 1-1, Noland 1-2, Mason 1-3, Seacat 0-1, Harkless 0-2, Gibson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hill 2, T.Groves).
Turnovers: 13 (T.Groves 3, Goldwire 2, J.Groves 2, Chargois, Cortes, Harkless, Hill, Issanza, Mason).
Steals: 10 (Gibson 3, Noland 3, Goldwire, Hill, J.Groves, T.Groves).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stephens
|29
|3-9
|0-1
|1-6
|3
|0
|7
|Henry
|37
|10-18
|3-5
|2-8
|4
|0
|25
|Larry
|37
|0-3
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|1
|Neese
|30
|4-9
|2-3
|1-4
|0
|1
|11
|Thomas
|36
|4-11
|3-3
|0-0
|1
|4
|12
|Hobbs
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|0
|Tucker
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hittle
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Mervis
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Wilbar
|3
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|24-57
|9-14
|5-27
|10
|12
|63
Percentages: FG .421, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Henry 2-7, Wilbar 1-1, Neese 1-5, Stephens 1-5, Thomas 1-5, Crawford 0-1, Larry 0-1, Hittle 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Henry 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Neese 5, Henry 4, Stephens 3, Thomas 2, Larry, Tucker).
Steals: 8 (Henry 4, Larry 2, Neese, Stephens).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oklahoma
|38
|49
|—
|87
|Indiana St.
|30
|33
|—
|63
.