|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Clowney
|27
|3-10
|4-8
|5-8
|0
|2
|10
|Miller
|33
|4-14
|2-2
|2-7
|3
|1
|11
|Bediako
|8
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|4
|Bradley
|17
|0-3
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|4
|1
|Sears
|22
|4-10
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|11
|Griffen
|24
|5-8
|2-4
|3-7
|0
|0
|15
|Gurley
|20
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|3
|Jah.Quinerly
|20
|5-12
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|5
|12
|Burnett
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|0
|Welch
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Pringle
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Jad.Quinerly
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-66
|13-21
|14-33
|6
|20
|69
Percentages: FG .379, FT .619.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Griffen 3-4, Gurley 1-2, Miller 1-4, Sears 1-4, Burnett 0-1, Jah.Quinerly 0-3, Clowney 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Miller, Welch).
Turnovers: 13 (Bediako 3, Bradley 3, Griffen 2, Jah.Quinerly 2, Miller, Sears, Welch).
Steals: 7 (Gurley 2, Miller 2, Clowney, Sears, Welch).
Technical Fouls: Bradley, 9:28 second; Gurley, 9:28 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Groves
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Hill
|35
|9-11
|6-7
|0-8
|2
|3
|26
|T.Groves
|25
|5-7
|3-4
|4-12
|2
|3
|14
|Sherfield
|35
|11-20
|4-4
|0-3
|6
|0
|30
|Uzan
|35
|1-1
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|5
|Cortes
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|4
|3
|Noland
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|2
|Godwin
|11
|4-8
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|8
|Oweh
|10
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Seacat
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Bamisile
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Moser
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Schroder
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|34-59
|16-19
|5-35
|17
|20
|93
Percentages: FG .576, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 9-13, .692 (Sherfield 4-5, Hill 2-2, Cortes 1-1, T.Groves 1-1, Uzan 1-1, Noland 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (T.Groves 3, Hill).
Turnovers: 13 (T.Groves 3, Godwin 2, Hill 2, J.Groves 2, Cortes, Oweh, Sherfield, Uzan).
Steals: 3 (Noland, Sherfield, T.Groves).
Technical Fouls: Groves, 9:28 second.
|Alabama
|33
|36
|—
|69
|Oklahoma
|50
|43
|—
|93
A_10,869 (11,562).
