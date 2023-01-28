FGFTReb
ALABAMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Clowney273-104-85-80210
Miller334-142-22-73111
Bediako82-30-01-2014
Bradley170-31-31-1041
Sears224-102-20-21211
Griffen245-82-43-70015
Gurley201-20-01-1113
Jah.Quinerly205-122-20-11512
Burnett130-10-00-0040
Welch110-20-00-1000
Pringle51-10-01-3002
Jad.Quinerly10-00-00-0000
Totals20025-6613-2114-3362069

Percentages: FG .379, FT .619.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Griffen 3-4, Gurley 1-2, Miller 1-4, Sears 1-4, Burnett 0-1, Jah.Quinerly 0-3, Clowney 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Miller, Welch).

Turnovers: 13 (Bediako 3, Bradley 3, Griffen 2, Jah.Quinerly 2, Miller, Sears, Welch).

Steals: 7 (Gurley 2, Miller 2, Clowney, Sears, Welch).

Technical Fouls: Bradley, 9:28 second; Gurley, 9:28 second.

FGFTReb
OKLAHOMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Groves110-10-00-1020
Hill359-116-70-82326
T.Groves255-73-44-122314
Sherfield3511-204-40-36030
Uzan351-12-20-2315
Cortes181-20-01-2343
Noland151-50-00-3112
Godwin114-80-00-3038
Oweh101-21-20-1023
Seacat20-00-00-0010
Bamisile10-10-00-0000
Moser10-00-00-0000
Schroder11-10-00-0002
Totals20034-5916-195-35172093

Percentages: FG .576, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 9-13, .692 (Sherfield 4-5, Hill 2-2, Cortes 1-1, T.Groves 1-1, Uzan 1-1, Noland 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (T.Groves 3, Hill).

Turnovers: 13 (T.Groves 3, Godwin 2, Hill 2, J.Groves 2, Cortes, Oweh, Sherfield, Uzan).

Steals: 3 (Noland, Sherfield, T.Groves).

Technical Fouls: Groves, 9:28 second.

Alabama333669
Oklahoma504393

A_10,869 (11,562).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you