ALABAMA (18-3)
Clowney 3-10 4-8 10, Miller 4-14 2-2 11, Bediako 2-3 0-0 4, Bradley 0-3 1-3 1, Sears 4-10 2-2 11, Griffen 5-8 2-4 15, Gurley 1-2 0-0 3, Jah.Quinerly 5-12 2-2 12, Burnett 0-1 0-0 0, Welch 0-2 0-0 0, Pringle 1-1 0-0 2, Jad.Quinerly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 13-21 69.
OKLAHOMA (12-9)
J.Groves 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 9-11 6-7 26, T.Groves 5-7 3-4 14, Sherfield 11-20 4-4 30, Uzan 1-1 2-2 5, Cortes 1-2 0-0 3, Noland 1-5 0-0 2, Godwin 4-8 0-0 8, Oweh 1-2 1-2 3, Seacat 0-0 0-0 0, Bamisile 0-1 0-0 0, Moser 0-0 0-0 0, Schroder 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-59 16-19 93.
Halftime_Oklahoma 50-33. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 6-22 (Griffen 3-4, Gurley 1-2, Miller 1-4, Sears 1-4, Burnett 0-1, Jah.Quinerly 0-3, Clowney 0-4), Oklahoma 9-13 (Sherfield 4-5, Hill 2-2, Cortes 1-1, T.Groves 1-1, Uzan 1-1, Noland 0-3). Fouled Out_Jah.Quinerly. Rebounds_Alabama 33 (Clowney 8), Oklahoma 35 (T.Groves 12). Assists_Alabama 6 (Miller 3), Oklahoma 17 (Sherfield 6). Total Fouls_Alabama 20, Oklahoma 20. A_10,869 (11,562).
