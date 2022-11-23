OKLAHOMA (5-1)
Liz Scott 3-6 1-3 7, Llanusa 5-13 2-2 14, Robertson 3-10 0-0 9, Tot 3-5 0-0 7, Williams 5-8 3-3 14, Johnson 4-5 0-0 8, Culliton 5-7 1-3 11, Joens 1-4 1-1 4, Reyna Scott 3-4 2-3 8, Tucker 1-3 3-4 5, Vann 4-6 0-0 8, Totals 37-71 13-19 95
ARKANSAS ST. (2-3)
Kapinga 4-6 2-3 10, Griffin 4-9 2-4 11, Patton 3-14 4-4 11, Wilkerson 1-5 0-0 3, Higginbottom 5-13 2-4 15, Pendleton 4-12 6-9 14, Ellis 3-5 0-1 6, Totals 24-64 16-25 70
|Oklahoma
|23
|16
|22
|34
|—
|95
|Arkansas St.
|17
|15
|19
|19
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 8-30 (L.Scott 0-1, Llanusa 2-6, Robertson 3-10, Tot 1-3, Williams 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Joens 1-4, Tucker 0-2, Vann 0-1), Arkansas St. 6-25 (Griffin 1-3, Patton 1-6, Wilkerson 1-4, Higginbottom 3-9, Pendleton 0-3). Assists_Oklahoma 26 (Tot 5), Arkansas St. 11 (Patton 4). Fouled Out_Oklahoma Scott. Rebounds_Oklahoma 43 (L.Scott 7), Arkansas St. 39 (Griffin 9). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 21, Arkansas St. 15. Technical Fouls_Oklahoma Team 1. A_3,686.
