|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA (5-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Liz Scott
|14
|3-6
|1-3
|3-7
|2
|5
|7
|Llanusa
|29
|5-13
|2-2
|3-5
|4
|0
|14
|Robertson
|24
|3-10
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|2
|9
|Tot
|24
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|0
|7
|Williams
|21
|5-8
|3-3
|1-3
|3
|2
|14
|Johnson
|12
|4-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|8
|Culliton
|17
|5-7
|1-3
|2-6
|3
|3
|11
|Joens
|9
|1-4
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Reyna Scott
|16
|3-4
|2-3
|1-3
|3
|0
|8
|Tucker
|19
|1-3
|3-4
|1-2
|3
|3
|5
|Vann
|15
|4-6
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|4
|8
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|37-71
|13-19
|13-43
|26
|21
|95
Percentages: FG 52.1, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Robertson 3-10, Llanusa 2-6, Tot 1-3, Williams 1-2, Joens 1-4, L.Scott 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Tucker 0-2, Vann 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson 2, L.Scott 1, R.Scott 1)
Turnovers: 16 (L.Scott 3, R.Scott 3, Robertson 2, Tot 2, Tucker 2, Team 2, Culliton 1, Vann 1)
Steals: 15 (Williams 4, Tucker 3, L.Scott 2, Llanusa 2, R.Scott 2, Tot 1, Vann 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Team 1)
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS ST. (2-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kapinga
|25
|4-6
|2-3
|3-7
|1
|4
|10
|Griffin
|26
|4-9
|2-4
|2-9
|1
|4
|11
|Patton
|36
|3-14
|4-4
|2-3
|4
|2
|11
|Wilkerson
|24
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Higginbottom
|31
|5-13
|2-4
|1-3
|1
|2
|15
|Pendleton
|32
|4-12
|6-9
|1-6
|3
|1
|14
|Ellis
|26
|3-5
|0-1
|4-8
|1
|2
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-64
|16-25
|14-39
|11
|15
|70
Percentages: FG 37.500, FT .640.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, .24 (Higginbottom 3-9, Griffin 1-3, Patton 1-6, Wilkerson 1-4, Pendleton 0-3)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 20 (Ellis 5, Wilkerson 4, Griffin 3, Higginbottom 3, Patton 2, Pendleton 2, Kapinga 1)
Steals: 6 (Higginbottom 3, Griffin 1, Pendleton 1, Ellis 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Oklahoma
|23
|16
|22
|34
|—
|95
|Arkansas St.
|17
|15
|19
|19
|—
|70
A_3,686
Officials_Stephanie Barksdale, Kristen Bell, Royce Blevins
