FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA (5-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Liz Scott143-61-33-7257
Llanusa295-132-23-54014
Robertson243-100-00-5329
Tot243-50-00-3507
Williams215-83-31-33214
Johnson124-50-00-2018
Culliton175-71-32-63311
Joens91-41-10-1014
Reyna Scott163-42-31-3308
Tucker191-33-41-2335
Vann154-60-02-6048
Team00-00-00-0000
Totals20037-7113-1913-43262195

Percentages: FG 52.1, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Robertson 3-10, Llanusa 2-6, Tot 1-3, Williams 1-2, Joens 1-4, L.Scott 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Tucker 0-2, Vann 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson 2, L.Scott 1, R.Scott 1)

Turnovers: 16 (L.Scott 3, R.Scott 3, Robertson 2, Tot 2, Tucker 2, Team 2, Culliton 1, Vann 1)

Steals: 15 (Williams 4, Tucker 3, L.Scott 2, Llanusa 2, R.Scott 2, Tot 1, Vann 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Team 1)

FGFTReb
ARKANSAS ST. (2-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kapinga254-62-33-71410
Griffin264-92-42-91411
Patton363-144-42-34211
Wilkerson241-50-00-2003
Higginbottom315-132-41-31215
Pendleton324-126-91-63114
Ellis263-50-14-8126
Team00-00-01-1000
Totals20024-6416-2514-39111570

Percentages: FG 37.500, FT .640.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .24 (Higginbottom 3-9, Griffin 1-3, Patton 1-6, Wilkerson 1-4, Pendleton 0-3)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 20 (Ellis 5, Wilkerson 4, Griffin 3, Higginbottom 3, Patton 2, Pendleton 2, Kapinga 1)

Steals: 6 (Higginbottom 3, Griffin 1, Pendleton 1, Ellis 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Oklahoma2316223495
Arkansas St.1715191970

A_3,686

Officials_Stephanie Barksdale, Kristen Bell, Royce Blevins

