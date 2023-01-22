FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA CITYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dort29:523-130-01-3247
Jal.Williams28:521-62-21-6234
Muscala16:173-72-22-4118
Giddey30:329-170-02-93118
Gilgeous-Alexander37:2213-217-80-55234
K.Williams25:224-70-02-64411
Joe20:343-90-02-2228
Wiggins15:551-32-24-4134
Bazley15:300-00-00-5110
Mann12:433-61-20-4037
Jay.Williams7:010-00-00-2000
Totals240:0040-8914-1614-502124101

Percentages: FG .449, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (K.Williams 3-5, Joe 2-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Dort 1-6, Giddey 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Mann 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Bazley, Giddey, Jal.Williams).

Turnovers: 8 (Giddey 4, Dort 2, Gilgeous-Alexander, Mann).

Steals: 4 (Giddey, Jal.Williams, Joe, K.Williams).

Technical Fouls: Thunder, 7:52 second.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown35:316-130-20-72214
Gordon38:054-156-134-101115
Nnaji27:513-54-83-101412
Caldwell-Pope36:543-82-31-41210
Murray38:1711-233-40-59126
Braun21:564-71-12-63110
Green20:095-71-20-02412
Hyland11:220-40-00-0310
Cancar9:550-00-00-0000
Totals240:0036-8217-3310-42221699

Percentages: FG .439, FT .515.

3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Nnaji 2-3, Brown 2-5, Caldwell-Pope 2-6, Green 1-1, Braun 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Murray 1-6, Hyland 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 16. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Braun 2, Nnaji 2, Gordon).

Turnovers: 9 (Caldwell-Pope 2, Gordon 2, Green 2, Brown, Hyland, Murray).

Steals: 7 (Brown 2, Caldwell-Pope 2, Gordon 2, Hyland).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma City27252920101
Denver1829272599

A_19,557 (19,520). T_2:14.

