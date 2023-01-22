|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dort
|29:52
|3-13
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|4
|7
|Jal.Williams
|28:52
|1-6
|2-2
|1-6
|2
|3
|4
|Muscala
|16:17
|3-7
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|1
|8
|Giddey
|30:32
|9-17
|0-0
|2-9
|3
|1
|18
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|37:22
|13-21
|7-8
|0-5
|5
|2
|34
|K.Williams
|25:22
|4-7
|0-0
|2-6
|4
|4
|11
|Joe
|20:34
|3-9
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|2
|8
|Wiggins
|15:55
|1-3
|2-2
|4-4
|1
|3
|4
|Bazley
|15:30
|0-0
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|0
|Mann
|12:43
|3-6
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|3
|7
|Jay.Williams
|7:01
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|40-89
|14-16
|14-50
|21
|24
|101
Percentages: FG .449, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (K.Williams 3-5, Joe 2-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Dort 1-6, Giddey 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Mann 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Bazley, Giddey, Jal.Williams).
Turnovers: 8 (Giddey 4, Dort 2, Gilgeous-Alexander, Mann).
Steals: 4 (Giddey, Jal.Williams, Joe, K.Williams).
Technical Fouls: Thunder, 7:52 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|35:31
|6-13
|0-2
|0-7
|2
|2
|14
|Gordon
|38:05
|4-15
|6-13
|4-10
|1
|1
|15
|Nnaji
|27:51
|3-5
|4-8
|3-10
|1
|4
|12
|Caldwell-Pope
|36:54
|3-8
|2-3
|1-4
|1
|2
|10
|Murray
|38:17
|11-23
|3-4
|0-5
|9
|1
|26
|Braun
|21:56
|4-7
|1-1
|2-6
|3
|1
|10
|Green
|20:09
|5-7
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|4
|12
|Hyland
|11:22
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|0
|Cancar
|9:55
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|36-82
|17-33
|10-42
|22
|16
|99
Percentages: FG .439, FT .515.
3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Nnaji 2-3, Brown 2-5, Caldwell-Pope 2-6, Green 1-1, Braun 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Murray 1-6, Hyland 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 16. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Braun 2, Nnaji 2, Gordon).
Turnovers: 9 (Caldwell-Pope 2, Gordon 2, Green 2, Brown, Hyland, Murray).
Steals: 7 (Brown 2, Caldwell-Pope 2, Gordon 2, Hyland).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oklahoma City
|27
|25
|29
|20
|—
|101
|Denver
|18
|29
|27
|25
|—
|99
A_19,557 (19,520). T_2:14.
