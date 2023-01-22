OKLAHOMA CITY (101)
Dort 3-13 0-0 7, Jal.Williams 1-6 2-2 4, Muscala 3-7 2-2 8, Giddey 9-17 0-0 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-21 7-8 34, Bazley 0-0 0-0 0, Jay.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, K.Williams 4-7 0-0 11, Joe 3-9 0-0 8, Mann 3-6 1-2 7, Wiggins 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 40-89 14-16 101.
DENVER (99)
Brown 6-13 0-2 14, Gordon 4-15 6-13 15, Nnaji 3-5 4-8 12, Caldwell-Pope 3-8 2-3 10, Murray 11-23 3-4 26, Cancar 0-0 0-0 0, Green 5-7 1-2 12, Braun 4-7 1-1 10, Hyland 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 36-82 17-33 99.
|Oklahoma City
|27
|25
|29
|20
|—
|101
|Denver
|18
|29
|27
|25
|—
|99
3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 7-26 (K.Williams 3-5, Joe 2-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Dort 1-6, Giddey 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Mann 0-2), Denver 10-28 (Nnaji 2-3, Brown 2-5, Caldwell-Pope 2-6, Green 1-1, Braun 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Murray 1-6, Hyland 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 50 (Giddey 9), Denver 42 (Gordon, Nnaji 10). Assists_Oklahoma City 21 (Gilgeous-Alexander 5), Denver 22 (Murray 9). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 24, Denver 16. A_19,557 (19,520)
