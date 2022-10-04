|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pokusevski
|20:40
|2-4
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|2
|5
|K.Williams
|17:05
|4-7
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|4
|8
|Robinson-Earl
|20:41
|4-9
|3-4
|2-3
|0
|2
|11
|Giddey
|25:15
|6-11
|0-0
|2-12
|9
|3
|14
|Mann
|22:56
|6-11
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|2
|17
|Jal.Williams
|25:57
|4-8
|2-4
|0-1
|5
|3
|10
|Dieng
|22:19
|1-6
|2-2
|0-5
|0
|1
|5
|Wiggins
|20:16
|5-8
|1-1
|3-3
|1
|0
|15
|Bazley
|18:48
|3-9
|2-5
|2-8
|2
|1
|8
|Waters III
|15:04
|3-4
|0-1
|0-4
|0
|2
|8
|Jay.Williams
|13:01
|1-2
|1-2
|1-5
|2
|2
|3
|Omoruyi
|7:47
|2-3
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Nwaba
|7:35
|0-2
|3-3
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Dieng
|2:36
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|41-84
|17-25
|13-52
|25
|23
|112
Percentages: FG .488, FT .680.
3-Point Goals: 13-35, .371 (Wiggins 4-4, Mann 3-6, Giddey 2-2, Waters III 2-3, Pokusevski 1-2, Dieng 1-5, Omoruyi 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Bazley 0-3, K.Williams 0-3, Robinson-Earl 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Bazley, Dieng, Dieng, Giddey, Mann, Pokusevski).
Turnovers: 21 (Jal.Williams 5, Giddey 4, Pokusevski 3, Bazley 2, Dieng 2, Wiggins 2, Jay.Williams, Mann, Omoruyi).
Steals: 9 (Giddey 2, Wiggins 2, Jal.Williams, Jay.Williams, Mann, Omoruyi, Pokusevski).
Technical Fouls: Giddey, 7:09 first.
|Gordon
|14:33
|4-6
|1-1
|1-4
|1
|0
|10
|Porter Jr.
|14:04
|5-7
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|12
|Jokic
|15:16
|0-1
|2-2
|0-5
|3
|0
|2
|Caldwell-Pope
|14:37
|1-8
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Murray
|14:33
|4-7
|0-1
|1-2
|2
|1
|10
|Smith
|20:10
|3-7
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|7
|Brown
|18:45
|2-5
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|7
|Green
|17:29
|4-7
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|2
|11
|Nnaji
|17:17
|6-11
|2-2
|5-6
|0
|2
|15
|Reed
|16:34
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|3
|Braun
|16:10
|0-6
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|3
|Cancar
|15:58
|0-5
|3-4
|0-2
|2
|1
|3
|Jordan
|15:27
|4-6
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|1
|8
|Watson
|15:11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|2
|Hyland
|13:56
|2-7
|2-3
|0-3
|2
|1
|6
|Totals
|240:00
|37-90
|17-23
|11-43
|20
|18
|101
Percentages: FG .411, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Brown 2-3, Murray 2-3, Porter Jr. 2-4, Gordon 1-1, Nnaji 1-3, Reed 1-3, Green 1-4, Jokic 0-1, Braun 0-2, Hyland 0-2, Cancar 0-3, Caldwell-Pope 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Green 2, Watson 2, Jordan, Smith).
Turnovers: 17 (Jokic 3, Cancar 2, Hyland 2, Jordan 2, Murray 2, Caldwell-Pope, Green, Porter Jr., Reed, Smith, Watson).
Steals: 8 (Jokic 2, Watson 2, Caldwell-Pope, Cancar, Gordon, Hyland).
Technical Fouls: Nnaji, 7:24 fourth.
|Oklahoma City
|30
|21
|39
|22
|—
|112
|Denver
|21
|31
|30
|19
|—
|101
A_12,432 (19,520). T_2:12.
