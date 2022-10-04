FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA CITYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Pokusevski20:402-40-00-6225
K.Williams17:054-70-02-3248
Robinson-Earl20:414-93-42-30211
Giddey25:156-110-02-129314
Mann22:566-112-20-02217
Jal.Williams25:574-82-40-15310
Dieng22:191-62-20-5015
Wiggins20:165-81-13-31015
Bazley18:483-92-52-8218
Waters III15:043-40-10-4028
Jay.Williams13:011-21-21-5223
Omoruyi7:472-31-10-0015
Nwaba7:350-23-31-2003
Dieng2:360-00-00-0000
Totals240:0041-8417-2513-522523112

Percentages: FG .488, FT .680.

3-Point Goals: 13-35, .371 (Wiggins 4-4, Mann 3-6, Giddey 2-2, Waters III 2-3, Pokusevski 1-2, Dieng 1-5, Omoruyi 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Bazley 0-3, K.Williams 0-3, Robinson-Earl 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Bazley, Dieng, Dieng, Giddey, Mann, Pokusevski).

Turnovers: 21 (Jal.Williams 5, Giddey 4, Pokusevski 3, Bazley 2, Dieng 2, Wiggins 2, Jay.Williams, Mann, Omoruyi).

Steals: 9 (Giddey 2, Wiggins 2, Jal.Williams, Jay.Williams, Mann, Omoruyi, Pokusevski).

Technical Fouls: Giddey, 7:09 first.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon14:334-61-11-41010
Porter Jr.14:045-70-01-11212
Jokic15:160-12-20-5302
Caldwell-Pope14:371-80-01-1002
Murray14:334-70-11-22110
Smith20:103-71-20-1127
Brown18:452-51-20-3027
Green17:294-72-20-33211
Nnaji17:176-112-25-60215
Reed16:341-40-00-2213
Braun16:100-63-40-2023
Cancar15:580-53-40-2213
Jordan15:274-60-02-6118
Watson15:111-30-00-2212
Hyland13:562-72-30-3216
Totals240:0037-9017-2311-432018101

Percentages: FG .411, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Brown 2-3, Murray 2-3, Porter Jr. 2-4, Gordon 1-1, Nnaji 1-3, Reed 1-3, Green 1-4, Jokic 0-1, Braun 0-2, Hyland 0-2, Cancar 0-3, Caldwell-Pope 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Green 2, Watson 2, Jordan, Smith).

Turnovers: 17 (Jokic 3, Cancar 2, Hyland 2, Jordan 2, Murray 2, Caldwell-Pope, Green, Porter Jr., Reed, Smith, Watson).

Steals: 8 (Jokic 2, Watson 2, Caldwell-Pope, Cancar, Gordon, Hyland).

Technical Fouls: Nnaji, 7:24 fourth.

Oklahoma City30213922112
Denver21313019101

A_12,432 (19,520). T_2:12.

