OKLAHOMA CITY (112)
K.Williams 4-7 0-0 8, Pokusevski 2-4 0-0 5, Robinson-Earl 4-9 3-4 11, Giddey 6-11 0-0 14, Mann 6-11 2-2 17, Bazley 3-9 2-5 8, Jay.Williams 1-2 1-2 3, Omoruyi 2-3 1-1 5, Wiggins 5-8 1-1 15, Nwaba 0-2 3-3 3, Jal.Williams 4-8 2-4 10, Waters III 3-4 0-1 8, Dieng 0-0 0-0 0, Dieng 1-6 2-2 5. Totals 41-84 17-25 112.
DENVER (101)
Gordon 4-6 1-1 10, Porter Jr. 5-7 0-0 12, Jokic 0-1 2-2 2, Caldwell-Pope 1-8 0-0 2, Murray 4-7 0-1 10, Cancar 0-5 3-4 3, Green 4-7 2-2 11, Nnaji 6-11 2-2 15, Brown 2-5 1-2 7, Jordan 4-6 0-0 8, Braun 0-6 3-4 3, Hyland 2-7 2-3 6, Reed 1-4 0-0 3, Smith 3-7 1-2 7, Watson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-90 17-23 101.
|Oklahoma City
|30
|21
|39
|22
|—
|112
|Denver
|21
|31
|30
|19
|—
|101
3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 13-35 (Wiggins 4-4, Mann 3-6, Giddey 2-2, Waters III 2-3, Pokusevski 1-2, Dieng 1-5, Omoruyi 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Bazley 0-3, K.Williams 0-3, Robinson-Earl 0-4), Denver 10-33 (Brown 2-3, Murray 2-3, Porter Jr. 2-4, Gordon 1-1, Nnaji 1-3, Reed 1-3, Green 1-4, Jokic 0-1, Braun 0-2, Hyland 0-2, Cancar 0-3, Caldwell-Pope 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 52 (Giddey 12), Denver 43 (Jordan, Nnaji 6). Assists_Oklahoma City 25 (Giddey 9), Denver 20 (Green, Jokic 3). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 23, Denver 18. A_12,432 (19,520)
