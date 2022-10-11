OKLAHOMA CITY (115)
Jal.Williams 7-10 1-2 16, Mann 5-12 0-0 12, Robinson-Earl 3-9 0-0 6, Dort 6-10 2-2 16, Giddey 6-14 0-2 16, Bazley 5-7 5-8 15, Dieng 5-6 0-0 13, Jay.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Omoruyi 3-4 0-0 6, Pokusevski 4-7 3-4 11, Wiggins 1-4 0-0 3, Nwaba 0-1 1-2 1, Gaddy 0-0 0-0 0, Waters III 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-86 12-20 115.
DETROIT (99)
Bey 5-10 7-8 19, Stewart 3-5 0-0 6, Bagley III 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 3-13 4-4 10, Ivey 4-12 3-4 11, Key 1-3 0-0 3, Duren 2-5 1-2 5, Bernard 1-2 0-0 2, Boeheim 0-1 0-0 0, Hayes 8-13 0-3 20, Joseph 4-9 0-0 11, McGruder 2-7 0-0 5, Umude 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 35-85 17-23 99.
|Oklahoma City
|28
|26
|28
|33
|—
|115
|Detroit
|32
|25
|17
|25
|—
|99
3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 13-32 (Giddey 4-8, Dieng 3-3, Dort 2-4, Mann 2-6, Jal.Williams 1-2, Wiggins 1-3, Jay.Williams 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Pokusevski 0-2, Robinson-Earl 0-2), Detroit 12-36 (Hayes 4-6, Joseph 3-5, Bey 2-5, Key 1-2, Umude 1-4, McGruder 1-5, Boeheim 0-1, Ivey 0-3, Cunningham 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 48 (Bazley 8), Detroit 42 (Duren 10). Assists_Oklahoma City 25 (Giddey 9), Detroit 26 (Hayes 7). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 18, Detroit 24. A_8,723 (20,491)
