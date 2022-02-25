OKLAHOMA CITY (129)
Bazley 6-16 1-2 14, Wiggins 4-6 0-0 8, Roby 3-6 4-4 10, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-24 9-12 36, Mann 8-17 3-4 22, Pokusevski 6-9 0-0 13, Sarr 2-4 0-0 4, Krejci 0-1 0-0 0, Maledon 5-10 1-2 14, Waters III 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 50-101 18-24 129.
INDIANA (125)
Brissett 5-17 0-1 10, Hield 12-21 0-0 29, Jackson 5-7 7-10 17, Brogdon 6-14 0-0 15, Haliburton 6-10 1-2 14, Stephenson 6-14 0-2 14, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 6-10 2-2 16, Taylor 2-3 3-5 7, Washington Jr. 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 49-100 13-22 125.
|Oklahoma City
|29
|40
|23
|31
|6
|—
|129
|Indiana
|36
|25
|32
|30
|2
|—
|125
3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 11-31 (Maledon 3-5, Mann 3-6, Waters III 2-7, Pokusevski 1-3, Bazley 1-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-5, Krejci 0-1), Indiana 14-37 (Hield 5-9, Brogdon 3-8, Smith 2-4, Stephenson 2-4, Washington Jr. 1-2, Haliburton 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Brissett 0-5). Fouled Out_Oklahoma City None, Indiana 1 (Stephenson). Rebounds_Oklahoma City 53 (Roby 11), Indiana 51 (Brissett 15). Assists_Oklahoma City 23 (Gilgeous-Alexander, Mann 5), Indiana 31 (Haliburton 11). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 19, Indiana 19. A_15,182 (20,000)