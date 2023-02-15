|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Martin Jr.
|27:58
|1-9
|2-4
|2-6
|2
|2
|4
|Smith Jr.
|29:01
|4-8
|5-6
|2-9
|2
|3
|15
|Sengun
|21:35
|4-12
|0-0
|5-10
|2
|4
|8
|Green
|16:05
|3-10
|6-7
|0-2
|2
|2
|14
|Tate
|18:46
|4-7
|2-5
|1-2
|1
|4
|11
|Christopher
|22:21
|4-6
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|5
|10
|Eason
|19:05
|2-4
|6-10
|1-3
|2
|5
|10
|Washington Jr.
|18:55
|3-11
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|8
|Days
|17:20
|2-7
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|7
|Garuba
|14:51
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|4
|0
|Hudgins
|13:31
|1-8
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Kaminsky
|13:26
|1-4
|2-2
|1-3
|5
|1
|4
|Marjanovic
|7:06
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|30-89
|26-38
|14-47
|20
|33
|96
Percentages: FG .337, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 10-37, .270 (Green 2-4, Smith Jr. 2-4, Washington Jr. 2-6, Christopher 1-1, Tate 1-2, Days 1-6, Hudgins 1-7, Eason 0-1, Sengun 0-1, Kaminsky 0-2, Martin Jr. 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 19. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Smith Jr. 2, Christopher, Days, Green, Kaminsky, Martin Jr.).
Turnovers: 17 (Christopher 4, Sengun 3, Eason 2, Smith Jr. 2, Tate 2, Garuba, Green, Marjanovic, Martin Jr.).
Steals: 5 (Smith Jr. 2, Christopher, Eason, Garuba).
Technical Fouls: Tate, 8:16 first; Sengun, 6:06 first; Garuba, 00:43 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dort
|24:18
|5-9
|4-4
|1-3
|3
|3
|15
|Jal.Williams
|22:13
|5-7
|2-2
|3-4
|2
|4
|13
|Jay.Williams
|25:32
|3-9
|0-0
|1-16
|0
|3
|8
|Giddey
|24:30
|5-10
|3-4
|0-3
|6
|1
|13
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|29:03
|8-16
|13-15
|0-2
|6
|3
|29
|Waters III
|18:21
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|6
|Robinson-Earl
|18:15
|3-4
|3-4
|1-3
|0
|1
|9
|K.Williams
|18:04
|3-7
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|1
|6
|Joe
|16:31
|1-4
|4-4
|0-3
|2
|0
|7
|Saric
|14:10
|4-6
|3-3
|1-5
|0
|3
|12
|Mann
|10:13
|1-4
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Wiggins
|9:52
|1-1
|4-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|6
|Omoruyi
|8:58
|1-3
|3-5
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|42-87
|40-47
|10-49
|21
|21
|133
Percentages: FG .483, FT .851.
3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Jay.Williams 2-5, Waters III 2-7, Jal.Williams 1-2, Joe 1-3, Mann 1-3, Saric 1-3, Dort 1-5, Giddey 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2, K.Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Giddey, K.Williams).
Turnovers: 10 (Giddey 2, Jal.Williams 2, Saric 2, Gilgeous-Alexander, Jay.Williams, K.Williams, Mann).
Steals: 8 (Jay.Williams 2, Dort, Giddey, Jal.Williams, Omoruyi, Saric, Waters III).
Technical Fouls: Thunder, 2:51 first; Thunder, 00:55 first; Thunder, 00:14 first.
|Houston
|21
|33
|24
|18
|—
|96
|Oklahoma City
|38
|38
|40
|17
|—
|133
A_14,988 (18,203). T_2:25.
