HOUSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Martin Jr.27:581-92-42-6224
Smith Jr.29:014-85-62-92315
Sengun21:354-120-05-10248
Green16:053-106-70-22214
Tate18:464-72-51-21411
Christopher22:214-61-21-23510
Eason19:052-46-101-32510
Washington Jr.18:553-110-00-1008
Days17:202-72-20-3027
Garuba14:510-00-01-4140
Hudgins13:311-80-00-0013
Kaminsky13:261-42-21-3514
Marjanovic7:061-30-00-2002
Totals240:0030-8926-3814-47203396

Percentages: FG .337, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 10-37, .270 (Green 2-4, Smith Jr. 2-4, Washington Jr. 2-6, Christopher 1-1, Tate 1-2, Days 1-6, Hudgins 1-7, Eason 0-1, Sengun 0-1, Kaminsky 0-2, Martin Jr. 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 19. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Smith Jr. 2, Christopher, Days, Green, Kaminsky, Martin Jr.).

Turnovers: 17 (Christopher 4, Sengun 3, Eason 2, Smith Jr. 2, Tate 2, Garuba, Green, Marjanovic, Martin Jr.).

Steals: 5 (Smith Jr. 2, Christopher, Eason, Garuba).

Technical Fouls: Tate, 8:16 first; Sengun, 6:06 first; Garuba, 00:43 first.

OKLAHOMA CITYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dort24:185-94-41-33315
Jal.Williams22:135-72-23-42413
Jay.Williams25:323-90-01-16038
Giddey24:305-103-40-36113
Gilgeous-Alexander29:038-1613-150-26329
Waters III18:212-70-00-2006
Robinson-Earl18:153-43-41-3019
K.Williams18:043-70-02-5216
Joe16:311-44-40-3207
Saric14:104-63-31-50312
Mann10:131-41-20-0004
Wiggins9:521-14-41-2016
Omoruyi8:581-33-50-1015
Totals240:0042-8740-4710-492121133

Percentages: FG .483, FT .851.

3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Jay.Williams 2-5, Waters III 2-7, Jal.Williams 1-2, Joe 1-3, Mann 1-3, Saric 1-3, Dort 1-5, Giddey 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2, K.Williams 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Giddey, K.Williams).

Turnovers: 10 (Giddey 2, Jal.Williams 2, Saric 2, Gilgeous-Alexander, Jay.Williams, K.Williams, Mann).

Steals: 8 (Jay.Williams 2, Dort, Giddey, Jal.Williams, Omoruyi, Saric, Waters III).

Technical Fouls: Thunder, 2:51 first; Thunder, 00:55 first; Thunder, 00:14 first.

Houston2133241896
Oklahoma City38384017133

A_14,988 (18,203). T_2:25.

