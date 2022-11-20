AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander1535.7171-320.53418-44107-118.90746731.1
Giddey1330.085-184.46213-4511-16.68819414.9
Dort1630.677-196.39324-8739-52.75021713.6
Mann1324.155-137.40124-7210-16.62514411.1
Pokusevski1422.955-112.49120-487-13.5381379.8
Jal.Williams1224.147-90.5229-307-8.8751109.2
Robinson-Earl1518.348-90.53318-4312-17.7061268.4
Omoruyi611.515-26.5776-117-11.636437.2
Muscala1313.228-65.43113-4212-16.750816.2
Wiggins1321.230-65.46210-2511-14.786816.2
Bazley1116.727-64.4227-185-11.455666.0
K.Williams1520.239-79.4949-263-9.333906.0
Waters415.37-22.3186-210-0.000205.0
Joe116.113-25.5208-195-7.714393.5
Dieng915.012-36.3335-221-2.500303.3
Jay.Williams57.05-11.4550-24-6.667142.8
TEAM16244.7714-1522.469190-555241-316.7631859116.2
OPPONENTS16244.7670-1447.463200-556329-419.7851869116.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander1455694.6895.9370274821
Giddey1775927.1745.73205457
Dort2446704.4362.355021175
Mann1030403.1292.223012131
Pokusevski2152735.2231.6240102126
Jal.Williams530352.9373.132011174
Robinson-Earl1746634.211.72801197
Omoruyi57122.02.3170140
Muscala741483.710.8230178
Wiggins1240524.0262.02406104
Bazley1834524.7171.51609614
K.Williams2534593.9231.52801063
Waters28102.52.540300
Joe012121.16.580341
Dieng317202.2151.750132
Jay.Williams55102.03.660120
TEAM18553271744.840325.23620132212103
OPPONENTS19458377748.639124.4298012526397

