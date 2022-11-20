|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|15
|35.7
|171-320
|.534
|18-44
|107-118
|.907
|467
|31.1
|Giddey
|13
|30.0
|85-184
|.462
|13-45
|11-16
|.688
|194
|14.9
|Dort
|16
|30.6
|77-196
|.393
|24-87
|39-52
|.750
|217
|13.6
|Mann
|13
|24.1
|55-137
|.401
|24-72
|10-16
|.625
|144
|11.1
|Pokusevski
|14
|22.9
|55-112
|.491
|20-48
|7-13
|.538
|137
|9.8
|Jal.Williams
|12
|24.1
|47-90
|.522
|9-30
|7-8
|.875
|110
|9.2
|Robinson-Earl
|15
|18.3
|48-90
|.533
|18-43
|12-17
|.706
|126
|8.4
|Omoruyi
|6
|11.5
|15-26
|.577
|6-11
|7-11
|.636
|43
|7.2
|Muscala
|13
|13.2
|28-65
|.431
|13-42
|12-16
|.750
|81
|6.2
|Wiggins
|13
|21.2
|30-65
|.462
|10-25
|11-14
|.786
|81
|6.2
|Bazley
|11
|16.7
|27-64
|.422
|7-18
|5-11
|.455
|66
|6.0
|K.Williams
|15
|20.2
|39-79
|.494
|9-26
|3-9
|.333
|90
|6.0
|Waters
|4
|15.3
|7-22
|.318
|6-21
|0-0
|.000
|20
|5.0
|Joe
|11
|6.1
|13-25
|.520
|8-19
|5-7
|.714
|39
|3.5
|Dieng
|9
|15.0
|12-36
|.333
|5-22
|1-2
|.500
|30
|3.3
|Jay.Williams
|5
|7.0
|5-11
|.455
|0-2
|4-6
|.667
|14
|2.8
|TEAM
|16
|244.7
|714-1522
|.469
|190-555
|241-316
|.763
|1859
|116.2
|OPPONENTS
|16
|244.7
|670-1447
|.463
|200-556
|329-419
|.785
|1869
|116.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|14
|55
|69
|4.6
|89
|5.9
|37
|0
|27
|48
|21
|Giddey
|17
|75
|92
|7.1
|74
|5.7
|32
|0
|5
|45
|7
|Dort
|24
|46
|70
|4.4
|36
|2.3
|55
|0
|21
|17
|5
|Mann
|10
|30
|40
|3.1
|29
|2.2
|23
|0
|12
|13
|1
|Pokusevski
|21
|52
|73
|5.2
|23
|1.6
|24
|0
|10
|21
|26
|Jal.Williams
|5
|30
|35
|2.9
|37
|3.1
|32
|0
|11
|17
|4
|Robinson-Earl
|17
|46
|63
|4.2
|11
|.7
|28
|0
|11
|9
|7
|Omoruyi
|5
|7
|12
|2.0
|2
|.3
|17
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Muscala
|7
|41
|48
|3.7
|10
|.8
|23
|0
|1
|7
|8
|Wiggins
|12
|40
|52
|4.0
|26
|2.0
|24
|0
|6
|10
|4
|Bazley
|18
|34
|52
|4.7
|17
|1.5
|16
|0
|9
|6
|14
|K.Williams
|25
|34
|59
|3.9
|23
|1.5
|28
|0
|10
|6
|3
|Waters
|2
|8
|10
|2.5
|2
|.5
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Joe
|0
|12
|12
|1.1
|6
|.5
|8
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Dieng
|3
|17
|20
|2.2
|15
|1.7
|5
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Jay.Williams
|5
|5
|10
|2.0
|3
|.6
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|TEAM
|185
|532
|717
|44.8
|403
|25.2
|362
|0
|132
|212
|103
|OPPONENTS
|194
|583
|777
|48.6
|391
|24.4
|298
|0
|125
|263
|97
