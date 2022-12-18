AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander2735.7281-557.50428-83252-271.93084231.2
Giddey2630.8164-360.45626-8228-38.73738214.7
Dort2930.3140-348.40251-15673-97.75340413.9
Jal.Williams2626.8113-219.51618-6535-48.72927910.7
Pokusevski2722.394-215.43734-8917-27.6302398.9
Robinson-Earl2621.185-174.48929-7622-28.7862218.5
Mann2719.988-231.38136-12513-20.6502258.3
K.Williams2221.063-123.51216-447-17.4121496.8
Wiggins2219.454-109.49517-4322-29.7591476.7
Joe2311.148-101.47538-8318-21.8571526.6
Omoruyi1313.531-66.4708-2511-16.688816.2
Bazley2116.947-108.43511-3118-35.5141235.9
Muscala2012.336-82.43917-5412-16.7501015.1
Waters714.011-28.39310-260-0.000324.6
Dieng1415.725-59.42410-341-4.250614.4
Jay.Williams78.78-18.4441-54-6.667213.0
TEAM30244.21288-2798.460350-1021533-673.7923459115.3
OPPONENTS30244.21264-2724.464393-1084588-753.7813509117.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander231041274.71575.8700469226
Giddey431682118.11425.5520168412
Dort46841304.5722.5940304410
Jal.Williams1468823.2712.7670164210
Pokusevski411001415.2542.0490143738
Robinson-Earl51781295.0251.0490191611
Mann1554692.6431.640021243
K.Williams3751884.0341.54301484
Wiggins2161823.7371.737012184
Joe339421.8231.027011132
Omoruyi1419332.58.63301280
Bazley2062823.9221.0270121225
Muscala855633.217.9290379
Waters210121.74.690420
Dieng634402.9201.4120574
Jay.Williams610162.371.0100320
TEAM350997134744.973624.56480238416158
OPPONENTS3721082145448.573424.55893243483166

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you