AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander735.984-154.5457-2251-52.98122632.3
Dort831.941-109.37610-4925-33.75811714.6
Giddey529.029-68.4266-202-3.6676613.2
Mann826.037-92.40212-439-14.6439511.9
Jal.Williams417.314-24.5831-53-31.000328.0
Pokusevski822.024-63.3817-265-10.500607.5
Robinson-Earl817.922-45.48910-245-7.714597.4
Wiggins624.214-35.4005-157-9.778406.7
Muscala713.116-34.4715-189-10.900466.6
Bazley817.621-48.4384-124-9.444506.3
K.Williams721.119-40.4755-141-3.333446.3
Omoruyi49.87-14.5001-56-9.667215.3
Jay.Williams18.02-4.5000-00-1.00044.0
Dieng713.18-25.3203-151-2.500202.9
Joe63.05-8.6253-64-41.000172.8
Waters28.01-6.1671-60-0.00031.5
TEAM8243.1344-769.44780-280132-169.781900112.5
OPPONENTS8243.1328-698.47095-269147-192.766898112.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander726334.7446.316017248
Dort921303.8172.12601272
Giddey522275.4306.01303154
Mann719263.2243.0160751
Jal.Williams0441.061.570671
Pokusevski1327405.0131.613061110
Robinson-Earl626324.081.01401122
Wiggins626325.391.570442
Muscala627334.75.7110032
Bazley1428425.2111.41004611
K.Williams1417314.4111.6130432
Omoruyi5492.21.3120020
Jay.Williams3366.022.020000
Dieng213152.181.150132
Joe033.54.720100
Waters1121.00.000000
TEAM9826736545.619324.11670769247
OPPONENTS8430739148.919324.115305114250

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you