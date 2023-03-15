AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander5835.6600-1179.50951-147564-622.907181531.3
Giddey6430.9447-926.48360-18684-112.750103816.2
Dort6230.3293-733.400117-342165-213.77586814.0
Jal.Williams6329.8338-645.52460-172120-153.78485613.6
Joe6117.9178-393.453136-31654-66.8185469.0
Pokusevski3121.8107-243.44038-10121-33.6362738.8
Saric1314.540-72.55613-3419-22.8641128.6
K.Williams5322.8179-346.51750-13417-39.4364258.0
Mann5818.2174-449.38874-23537-50.7404597.9
Robinson-Earl3420.295-209.45531-9531-38.8162527.4
Wiggins5718.7148-297.49838-10146-57.8073806.7
Muscala4314.589-203.43856-14231-39.7952656.2
Jay.Williams3717.978-176.44332-7727-37.7302155.8
Dieng2616.258-136.42621-7310-17.5881475.7
Bazley3615.471-158.44918-4536-65.5541965.4
Waters3212.351-131.38944-12115-18.8331615.0
Omoruyi2311.844-94.4688-3117-28.6071134.9
Sarr211.03-7.4290-31-11.00073.5
Butler29.52-4.5001-20-0.00052.5
TEAM69242.52995-6401.468848-23571295-1610.8048133117.9
OPPONENTS69242.52866-6097.470893-24951390-1778.7828015116.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander522272794.83235.616009916760
Giddey1293755047.93986.212905018527
Dort951722674.31352.21990648219
Jal.Williams662082744.32023.21600869932
Joe201211412.3721.284037296
Pokusevski451121575.1622.0570204141
Saric938473.612.92504160
K.Williams971642614.91052.01120453214
Mann231111342.31011.7870365411
Robinson-Earl63911544.5341.0570211711
Wiggins591151743.1721.3890304512
Muscala231121353.138.9700111419
Jay.Williams321461784.8551.5840192710
Dieng1467813.1301.232011166
Bazley29931223.432.9350192229
Waters848561.823.73301198
Omoruyi2230522.311.546014160
Sarr2352.50.020001
Butler011.542.030320
TEAM7882234302243.8170924.814640580873306
OPPONENTS8232393321646.6177725.8140064881139389

