|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|58
|35.6
|600-1179
|.509
|51-147
|564-622
|.907
|1815
|31.3
|Giddey
|64
|30.9
|447-926
|.483
|60-186
|84-112
|.750
|1038
|16.2
|Dort
|62
|30.3
|293-733
|.400
|117-342
|165-213
|.775
|868
|14.0
|Jal.Williams
|63
|29.8
|338-645
|.524
|60-172
|120-153
|.784
|856
|13.6
|Joe
|61
|17.9
|178-393
|.453
|136-316
|54-66
|.818
|546
|9.0
|Pokusevski
|31
|21.8
|107-243
|.440
|38-101
|21-33
|.636
|273
|8.8
|Saric
|13
|14.5
|40-72
|.556
|13-34
|19-22
|.864
|112
|8.6
|K.Williams
|53
|22.8
|179-346
|.517
|50-134
|17-39
|.436
|425
|8.0
|Mann
|58
|18.2
|174-449
|.388
|74-235
|37-50
|.740
|459
|7.9
|Robinson-Earl
|34
|20.2
|95-209
|.455
|31-95
|31-38
|.816
|252
|7.4
|Wiggins
|57
|18.7
|148-297
|.498
|38-101
|46-57
|.807
|380
|6.7
|Muscala
|43
|14.5
|89-203
|.438
|56-142
|31-39
|.795
|265
|6.2
|Jay.Williams
|37
|17.9
|78-176
|.443
|32-77
|27-37
|.730
|215
|5.8
|Dieng
|26
|16.2
|58-136
|.426
|21-73
|10-17
|.588
|147
|5.7
|Bazley
|36
|15.4
|71-158
|.449
|18-45
|36-65
|.554
|196
|5.4
|Waters
|32
|12.3
|51-131
|.389
|44-121
|15-18
|.833
|161
|5.0
|Omoruyi
|23
|11.8
|44-94
|.468
|8-31
|17-28
|.607
|113
|4.9
|Sarr
|2
|11.0
|3-7
|.429
|0-3
|1-1
|1.000
|7
|3.5
|Butler
|2
|9.5
|2-4
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|TEAM
|69
|242.5
|2995-6401
|.468
|848-2357
|1295-1610
|.804
|8133
|117.9
|OPPONENTS
|69
|242.5
|2866-6097
|.470
|893-2495
|1390-1778
|.782
|8015
|116.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|52
|227
|279
|4.8
|323
|5.6
|160
|0
|99
|167
|60
|Giddey
|129
|375
|504
|7.9
|398
|6.2
|129
|0
|50
|185
|27
|Dort
|95
|172
|267
|4.3
|135
|2.2
|199
|0
|64
|82
|19
|Jal.Williams
|66
|208
|274
|4.3
|202
|3.2
|160
|0
|86
|99
|32
|Joe
|20
|121
|141
|2.3
|72
|1.2
|84
|0
|37
|29
|6
|Pokusevski
|45
|112
|157
|5.1
|62
|2.0
|57
|0
|20
|41
|41
|Saric
|9
|38
|47
|3.6
|12
|.9
|25
|0
|4
|16
|0
|K.Williams
|97
|164
|261
|4.9
|105
|2.0
|112
|0
|45
|32
|14
|Mann
|23
|111
|134
|2.3
|101
|1.7
|87
|0
|36
|54
|11
|Robinson-Earl
|63
|91
|154
|4.5
|34
|1.0
|57
|0
|21
|17
|11
|Wiggins
|59
|115
|174
|3.1
|72
|1.3
|89
|0
|30
|45
|12
|Muscala
|23
|112
|135
|3.1
|38
|.9
|70
|0
|11
|14
|19
|Jay.Williams
|32
|146
|178
|4.8
|55
|1.5
|84
|0
|19
|27
|10
|Dieng
|14
|67
|81
|3.1
|30
|1.2
|32
|0
|11
|16
|6
|Bazley
|29
|93
|122
|3.4
|32
|.9
|35
|0
|19
|22
|29
|Waters
|8
|48
|56
|1.8
|23
|.7
|33
|0
|11
|9
|8
|Omoruyi
|22
|30
|52
|2.3
|11
|.5
|46
|0
|14
|16
|0
|Sarr
|2
|3
|5
|2.5
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Butler
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|4
|2.0
|3
|0
|3
|2
|0
|TEAM
|788
|2234
|3022
|43.8
|1709
|24.8
|1464
|0
|580
|873
|306
|OPPONENTS
|823
|2393
|3216
|46.6
|1777
|25.8
|1400
|6
|488
|1139
|389
