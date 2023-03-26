|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|63
|35.5
|655-1284
|.510
|55-156
|607-671
|.905
|1972
|31.3
|Giddey
|69
|30.9
|485-1001
|.485
|66-204
|89-118
|.754
|1125
|16.3
|Dort
|67
|30.5
|311-789
|.394
|129-374
|172-220
|.782
|923
|13.8
|Jal.Williams
|68
|30.0
|361-699
|.516
|65-187
|134-169
|.793
|921
|13.5
|Joe
|66
|18.3
|193-431
|.448
|144-343
|57-69
|.826
|587
|8.9
|Pokusevski
|31
|21.8
|107-243
|.440
|38-101
|21-33
|.636
|273
|8.8
|K.Williams
|53
|22.8
|179-346
|.517
|50-134
|17-39
|.436
|425
|8.0
|Mann
|61
|17.9
|181-467
|.388
|77-244
|37-50
|.740
|476
|7.8
|Saric
|16
|13.3
|43-82
|.524
|13-37
|21-24
|.875
|120
|7.5
|Robinson-Earl
|38
|19.2
|102-222
|.459
|33-100
|33-40
|.825
|270
|7.1
|Wiggins
|62
|18.3
|155-312
|.497
|40-105
|50-62
|.806
|400
|6.5
|Muscala
|43
|14.5
|89-203
|.438
|56-142
|31-39
|.795
|265
|6.2
|Jay.Williams
|42
|18.1
|89-204
|.436
|39-95
|32-45
|.711
|249
|5.9
|Bazley
|36
|15.4
|71-158
|.449
|18-45
|36-65
|.554
|196
|5.4
|Dieng
|31
|15.1
|64-151
|.424
|24-81
|10-17
|.588
|162
|5.2
|Waters
|37
|12.8
|61-155
|.394
|52-142
|15-18
|.833
|189
|5.1
|Omoruyi
|23
|11.8
|44-94
|.468
|8-31
|17-28
|.607
|113
|4.9
|Sarr
|5
|11.8
|5-12
|.417
|1-5
|3-3
|1.000
|14
|2.8
|Butler
|2
|9.5
|2-4
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|TEAM
|74
|242.4
|3197-6857
|.466
|909-2528
|1382-1710
|.808
|8685
|117.4
|OPPONENTS
|74
|242.4
|3087-6547
|.472
|958-2665
|1474-1899
|.776
|8606
|116.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|54
|249
|303
|4.8
|345
|5.5
|173
|0
|104
|181
|64
|Giddey
|140
|403
|543
|7.9
|422
|6.1
|135
|0
|52
|198
|28
|Dort
|105
|191
|296
|4.4
|145
|2.2
|218
|0
|67
|84
|22
|Jal.Williams
|75
|232
|307
|4.5
|219
|3.2
|171
|0
|91
|109
|34
|Joe
|22
|129
|151
|2.3
|75
|1.1
|92
|0
|40
|31
|8
|Pokusevski
|45
|112
|157
|5.1
|62
|2.0
|57
|0
|20
|41
|41
|K.Williams
|97
|164
|261
|4.9
|105
|2.0
|112
|0
|45
|32
|14
|Mann
|25
|113
|138
|2.3
|104
|1.7
|89
|0
|36
|57
|11
|Saric
|9
|40
|49
|3.1
|15
|.9
|26
|0
|5
|18
|0
|Robinson-Earl
|68
|98
|166
|4.4
|38
|1.0
|59
|0
|21
|18
|11
|Wiggins
|62
|128
|190
|3.1
|73
|1.2
|95
|0
|33
|50
|12
|Muscala
|23
|112
|135
|3.1
|38
|.9
|70
|0
|11
|14
|19
|Jay.Williams
|32
|169
|201
|4.8
|61
|1.5
|98
|0
|22
|31
|12
|Bazley
|29
|93
|122
|3.4
|32
|.9
|35
|0
|19
|22
|29
|Dieng
|15
|73
|88
|2.8
|33
|1.1
|35
|0
|12
|19
|6
|Waters
|11
|52
|63
|1.7
|26
|.7
|37
|0
|12
|10
|9
|Omoruyi
|22
|30
|52
|2.3
|11
|.5
|46
|0
|14
|16
|0
|Sarr
|8
|6
|14
|2.8
|3
|.6
|10
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Butler
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|4
|2.0
|3
|0
|3
|2
|0
|TEAM
|842
|2395
|3237
|43.7
|1811
|24.5
|1561
|0
|607
|936
|325
|OPPONENTS
|887
|2569
|3456
|46.7
|1912
|25.8
|1495
|7
|532
|1200
|415
