AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander6335.5655-1284.51055-156607-671.905197231.3
Giddey6930.9485-1001.48566-20489-118.754112516.3
Dort6730.5311-789.394129-374172-220.78292313.8
Jal.Williams6830.0361-699.51665-187134-169.79392113.5
Joe6618.3193-431.448144-34357-69.8265878.9
Pokusevski3121.8107-243.44038-10121-33.6362738.8
K.Williams5322.8179-346.51750-13417-39.4364258.0
Mann6117.9181-467.38877-24437-50.7404767.8
Saric1613.343-82.52413-3721-24.8751207.5
Robinson-Earl3819.2102-222.45933-10033-40.8252707.1
Wiggins6218.3155-312.49740-10550-62.8064006.5
Muscala4314.589-203.43856-14231-39.7952656.2
Jay.Williams4218.189-204.43639-9532-45.7112495.9
Bazley3615.471-158.44918-4536-65.5541965.4
Dieng3115.164-151.42424-8110-17.5881625.2
Waters3712.861-155.39452-14215-18.8331895.1
Omoruyi2311.844-94.4688-3117-28.6071134.9
Sarr511.85-12.4171-53-31.000142.8
Butler29.52-4.5001-20-0.00052.5
TEAM74242.43197-6857.466909-25281382-1710.8088685117.4
OPPONENTS74242.43087-6547.472958-26651474-1899.7768606116.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander542493034.83455.5173010418164
Giddey1404035437.94226.113505219828
Dort1051912964.41452.22180678422
Jal.Williams752323074.52193.217109110934
Joe221291512.3751.192040318
Pokusevski451121575.1622.0570204141
K.Williams971642614.91052.01120453214
Mann251131382.31041.7890365711
Saric940493.115.92605180
Robinson-Earl68981664.4381.0590211811
Wiggins621281903.1731.2950335012
Muscala231121353.138.9700111419
Jay.Williams321692014.8611.5980223112
Bazley29931223.432.9350192229
Dieng1573882.8331.135012196
Waters1152631.726.737012109
Omoruyi2230522.311.546014160
Sarr86142.83.6100035
Butler011.542.030320
TEAM8422395323743.7181124.515610607936325
OPPONENTS8872569345646.7191225.8149575321200415

