AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander5435.5553-1091.50747-139521-574.908167431.0
Giddey5730.7399-823.48551-16671-96.74092016.1
Dort5530.1265-656.404102-296144-190.75877614.1
Jal.Williams5829.4296-579.51153-15998-127.77274312.8
Saric614.719-31.6136-1614-15.933589.7
Joe5416.8159-332.479120-26751-62.8234899.1
Pokusevski3121.8107-243.44038-10121-33.6362738.8
K.Williams5322.8179-346.51750-13417-39.4364258.0
Mann5618.1168-434.38770-22833-45.7334397.8
Robinson-Earl3320.092-204.45131-9429-36.8062447.4
Wiggins5018.8125-249.50235-8939-47.8303246.5
Muscala4314.589-203.43856-14231-39.7952656.2
Jay.Williams3016.862-138.44924-5620-29.6901685.6
Bazley3615.471-158.44918-4536-65.5541965.4
Omoruyi2311.844-94.4688-3117-28.6071134.9
Waters2611.438-96.39633-898-10.8001174.5
Dieng1914.932-77.41613-452-5.400794.2
TEAM62242.82698-5754.469755-20971152-1440.8007303117.8
OPPONENTS62242.82587-5497.471799-22241267-1624.7807240116.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander482082564.73075.714508915558
Giddey1133274407.73355.911804217026
Dort841532374.31222.21780547216
Jal.Williams571852424.21783.11500759029
Saric417213.55.8110190
Joe171061232.3611.180033256
Pokusevski451121575.1622.0570204141
K.Williams971642614.91052.01120453214
Mann231051282.3931.7850355110
Robinson-Earl60871474.5321.0570211711
Wiggins531061593.2691.4820264110
Muscala231121353.138.9700111419
Jay.Williams261171434.8441.557012216
Bazley29931223.432.9350192229
Omoruyi2230522.311.546014160
Waters736431.718.72601067
Dieng841492.6261.42205126
TEAM7161999271543.8153824.813310512794288
OPPONENTS7502153290346.8158425.5125664511006341

