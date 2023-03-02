|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|54
|35.5
|553-1091
|.507
|47-139
|521-574
|.908
|1674
|31.0
|Giddey
|57
|30.7
|399-823
|.485
|51-166
|71-96
|.740
|920
|16.1
|Dort
|55
|30.1
|265-656
|.404
|102-296
|144-190
|.758
|776
|14.1
|Jal.Williams
|58
|29.4
|296-579
|.511
|53-159
|98-127
|.772
|743
|12.8
|Saric
|6
|14.7
|19-31
|.613
|6-16
|14-15
|.933
|58
|9.7
|Joe
|54
|16.8
|159-332
|.479
|120-267
|51-62
|.823
|489
|9.1
|Pokusevski
|31
|21.8
|107-243
|.440
|38-101
|21-33
|.636
|273
|8.8
|K.Williams
|53
|22.8
|179-346
|.517
|50-134
|17-39
|.436
|425
|8.0
|Mann
|56
|18.1
|168-434
|.387
|70-228
|33-45
|.733
|439
|7.8
|Robinson-Earl
|33
|20.0
|92-204
|.451
|31-94
|29-36
|.806
|244
|7.4
|Wiggins
|50
|18.8
|125-249
|.502
|35-89
|39-47
|.830
|324
|6.5
|Muscala
|43
|14.5
|89-203
|.438
|56-142
|31-39
|.795
|265
|6.2
|Jay.Williams
|30
|16.8
|62-138
|.449
|24-56
|20-29
|.690
|168
|5.6
|Bazley
|36
|15.4
|71-158
|.449
|18-45
|36-65
|.554
|196
|5.4
|Omoruyi
|23
|11.8
|44-94
|.468
|8-31
|17-28
|.607
|113
|4.9
|Waters
|26
|11.4
|38-96
|.396
|33-89
|8-10
|.800
|117
|4.5
|Dieng
|19
|14.9
|32-77
|.416
|13-45
|2-5
|.400
|79
|4.2
|TEAM
|62
|242.8
|2698-5754
|.469
|755-2097
|1152-1440
|.800
|7303
|117.8
|OPPONENTS
|62
|242.8
|2587-5497
|.471
|799-2224
|1267-1624
|.780
|7240
|116.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|48
|208
|256
|4.7
|307
|5.7
|145
|0
|89
|155
|58
|Giddey
|113
|327
|440
|7.7
|335
|5.9
|118
|0
|42
|170
|26
|Dort
|84
|153
|237
|4.3
|122
|2.2
|178
|0
|54
|72
|16
|Jal.Williams
|57
|185
|242
|4.2
|178
|3.1
|150
|0
|75
|90
|29
|Saric
|4
|17
|21
|3.5
|5
|.8
|11
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Joe
|17
|106
|123
|2.3
|61
|1.1
|80
|0
|33
|25
|6
|Pokusevski
|45
|112
|157
|5.1
|62
|2.0
|57
|0
|20
|41
|41
|K.Williams
|97
|164
|261
|4.9
|105
|2.0
|112
|0
|45
|32
|14
|Mann
|23
|105
|128
|2.3
|93
|1.7
|85
|0
|35
|51
|10
|Robinson-Earl
|60
|87
|147
|4.5
|32
|1.0
|57
|0
|21
|17
|11
|Wiggins
|53
|106
|159
|3.2
|69
|1.4
|82
|0
|26
|41
|10
|Muscala
|23
|112
|135
|3.1
|38
|.9
|70
|0
|11
|14
|19
|Jay.Williams
|26
|117
|143
|4.8
|44
|1.5
|57
|0
|12
|21
|6
|Bazley
|29
|93
|122
|3.4
|32
|.9
|35
|0
|19
|22
|29
|Omoruyi
|22
|30
|52
|2.3
|11
|.5
|46
|0
|14
|16
|0
|Waters
|7
|36
|43
|1.7
|18
|.7
|26
|0
|10
|6
|7
|Dieng
|8
|41
|49
|2.6
|26
|1.4
|22
|0
|5
|12
|6
|TEAM
|716
|1999
|2715
|43.8
|1538
|24.8
|1331
|0
|512
|794
|288
|OPPONENTS
|750
|2153
|2903
|46.8
|1584
|25.5
|1256
|6
|451
|1006
|341
