|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|64
|35.5
|664-1301
|.510
|55-157
|620-686
|.904
|2003
|31.3
|Giddey
|70
|31.0
|492-1013
|.486
|69-209
|89-119
|.748
|1142
|16.3
|Dort
|68
|30.5
|313-803
|.390
|129-380
|174-222
|.784
|929
|13.7
|Jal.Williams
|69
|30.1
|370-713
|.519
|67-189
|137-172
|.797
|944
|13.7
|Joe
|67
|18.4
|198-443
|.447
|149-353
|62-74
|.838
|607
|9.1
|Pokusevski
|31
|21.8
|107-243
|.440
|38-101
|21-33
|.636
|273
|8.8
|K.Williams
|53
|22.8
|179-346
|.517
|50-134
|17-39
|.436
|425
|8.0
|Mann
|62
|17.8
|183-473
|.387
|78-248
|37-50
|.740
|481
|7.8
|Saric
|16
|13.3
|43-82
|.524
|13-37
|21-24
|.875
|120
|7.5
|Robinson-Earl
|39
|19.0
|104-226
|.460
|34-101
|33-40
|.825
|275
|7.1
|Wiggins
|63
|18.1
|155-314
|.494
|40-106
|50-62
|.806
|400
|6.3
|Muscala
|43
|14.5
|89-203
|.438
|56-142
|31-39
|.795
|265
|6.2
|Jay.Williams
|43
|18.3
|92-212
|.434
|39-98
|33-47
|.702
|256
|6.0
|Bazley
|36
|15.4
|71-158
|.449
|18-45
|36-65
|.554
|196
|5.4
|Dieng
|32
|15.0
|66-156
|.423
|24-83
|10-17
|.588
|166
|5.2
|Waters
|37
|12.8
|61-155
|.394
|52-142
|15-18
|.833
|189
|5.1
|Omoruyi
|23
|11.8
|44-94
|.468
|8-31
|17-28
|.607
|113
|4.9
|Sarr
|5
|11.8
|5-12
|.417
|1-5
|3-3
|1.000
|14
|2.8
|Butler
|2
|9.5
|2-4
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|TEAM
|75
|242.3
|3238-6951
|.466
|921-2563
|1406-1738
|.809
|8803
|117.4
|OPPONENTS
|75
|242.3
|3126-6629
|.472
|972-2697
|1494-1926
|.776
|8718
|116.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|56
|249
|305
|4.8
|348
|5.4
|174
|0
|108
|184
|64
|Giddey
|141
|413
|554
|7.9
|428
|6.1
|135
|0
|53
|200
|30
|Dort
|108
|194
|302
|4.4
|146
|2.1
|222
|0
|69
|86
|22
|Jal.Williams
|76
|236
|312
|4.5
|223
|3.2
|172
|0
|93
|110
|34
|Joe
|24
|134
|158
|2.4
|80
|1.2
|94
|0
|42
|31
|8
|Pokusevski
|45
|112
|157
|5.1
|62
|2.0
|57
|0
|20
|41
|41
|K.Williams
|97
|164
|261
|4.9
|105
|2.0
|112
|0
|45
|32
|14
|Mann
|26
|114
|140
|2.3
|106
|1.7
|92
|0
|36
|57
|11
|Saric
|9
|40
|49
|3.1
|15
|.9
|26
|0
|5
|18
|0
|Robinson-Earl
|68
|99
|167
|4.3
|38
|1.0
|61
|0
|22
|18
|11
|Wiggins
|62
|129
|191
|3.0
|73
|1.2
|97
|0
|33
|51
|12
|Muscala
|23
|112
|135
|3.1
|38
|.9
|70
|0
|11
|14
|19
|Jay.Williams
|34
|173
|207
|4.8
|63
|1.5
|101
|0
|22
|32
|12
|Bazley
|29
|93
|122
|3.4
|32
|.9
|35
|0
|19
|22
|29
|Dieng
|16
|73
|89
|2.8
|33
|1.0
|36
|0
|13
|20
|6
|Waters
|11
|52
|63
|1.7
|26
|.7
|37
|0
|12
|10
|9
|Omoruyi
|22
|30
|52
|2.3
|11
|.5
|46
|0
|14
|16
|0
|Sarr
|8
|6
|14
|2.8
|3
|.6
|10
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Butler
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|4
|2.0
|3
|0
|3
|2
|0
|TEAM
|855
|2424
|3279
|43.7
|1834
|24.5
|1580
|0
|620
|947
|327
|OPPONENTS
|895
|2598
|3493
|46.6
|1930
|25.7
|1517
|7
|537
|1218
|422
