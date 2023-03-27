AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander6435.5664-1301.51055-157620-686.904200331.3
Giddey7031.0492-1013.48669-20989-119.748114216.3
Dort6830.5313-803.390129-380174-222.78492913.7
Jal.Williams6930.1370-713.51967-189137-172.79794413.7
Joe6718.4198-443.447149-35362-74.8386079.1
Pokusevski3121.8107-243.44038-10121-33.6362738.8
K.Williams5322.8179-346.51750-13417-39.4364258.0
Mann6217.8183-473.38778-24837-50.7404817.8
Saric1613.343-82.52413-3721-24.8751207.5
Robinson-Earl3919.0104-226.46034-10133-40.8252757.1
Wiggins6318.1155-314.49440-10650-62.8064006.3
Muscala4314.589-203.43856-14231-39.7952656.2
Jay.Williams4318.392-212.43439-9833-47.7022566.0
Bazley3615.471-158.44918-4536-65.5541965.4
Dieng3215.066-156.42324-8310-17.5881665.2
Waters3712.861-155.39452-14215-18.8331895.1
Omoruyi2311.844-94.4688-3117-28.6071134.9
Sarr511.85-12.4171-53-31.000142.8
Butler29.52-4.5001-20-0.00052.5
TEAM75242.33238-6951.466921-25631406-1738.8098803117.4
OPPONENTS75242.33126-6629.472972-26971494-1926.7768718116.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander562493054.83485.4174010818464
Giddey1414135547.94286.113505320030
Dort1081943024.41462.12220698622
Jal.Williams762363124.52233.217209311034
Joe241341582.4801.294042318
Pokusevski451121575.1622.0570204141
K.Williams971642614.91052.01120453214
Mann261141402.31061.7920365711
Saric940493.115.92605180
Robinson-Earl68991674.3381.0610221811
Wiggins621291913.0731.2970335112
Muscala231121353.138.9700111419
Jay.Williams341732074.8631.51010223212
Bazley29931223.432.9350192229
Dieng1673892.8331.036013206
Waters1152631.726.737012109
Omoruyi2230522.311.546014160
Sarr86142.83.6100035
Butler011.542.030320
TEAM8552424327943.7183424.515800620947327
OPPONENTS8952598349346.6193025.7151775371218422

