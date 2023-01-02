AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander3335.7340-681.49934-96304-333.913101830.8
Giddey3130.8198-424.46730-9237-48.77146314.9
Dort3530.3167-412.40560-18491-120.75848513.9
Jal.Williams3227.4145-282.51425-8250-66.75836511.4
Pokusevski3121.8107-243.44038-10121-33.6362738.8
Mann3120.2105-278.37844-14917-24.7082718.7
Robinson-Earl2621.185-174.48929-7622-28.7862218.5
K.Williams2821.483-158.52520-5510-22.4551967.0
Joe2912.360-129.46547-10519-23.8261866.4
Wiggins2718.963-134.47018-4827-34.7941716.3
Muscala2613.650-117.42729-8021-26.8081505.8
Bazley2416.551-116.44013-3421-43.4881365.7
Omoruyi1711.634-73.4668-2813-19.684895.2
Dieng1415.725-59.42410-341-4.250614.4
Waters1111.813-37.35112-352-3.667403.6
Jay.Williams911.48-25.3201-85-8.625222.4
TEAM36244.21534-3342.459418-1207661-834.7934147115.2
OPPONENTS36244.21526-3267.467467-1289687-883.7784206116.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander291311604.81905.88805510934
Giddey591942538.21675.4610219815
Dort48971454.1802.31130385411
Jal.Williams23941173.7842.6810215314
Pokusevski451121575.1622.0570204141
Mann1660762.5501.646023304
Robinson-Earl51781295.0251.0490191611
K.Williams49741234.4421.555018127
Joe647531.8281.035017132
Wiggins2871993.7381.444015254
Muscala1269813.124.94206813
Bazley2166873.622.9280121626
Omoruyi1525402.49.538012120
Dieng634402.9201.4120574
Waters313161.58.7100431
Jay.Williams822303.391.0180351
TEAM4191187160644.685823.87770289502188
OPPONENTS4501289173948.390125.07224291582201

