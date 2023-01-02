|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|33
|35.7
|340-681
|.499
|34-96
|304-333
|.913
|1018
|30.8
|Giddey
|31
|30.8
|198-424
|.467
|30-92
|37-48
|.771
|463
|14.9
|Dort
|35
|30.3
|167-412
|.405
|60-184
|91-120
|.758
|485
|13.9
|Jal.Williams
|32
|27.4
|145-282
|.514
|25-82
|50-66
|.758
|365
|11.4
|Pokusevski
|31
|21.8
|107-243
|.440
|38-101
|21-33
|.636
|273
|8.8
|Mann
|31
|20.2
|105-278
|.378
|44-149
|17-24
|.708
|271
|8.7
|Robinson-Earl
|26
|21.1
|85-174
|.489
|29-76
|22-28
|.786
|221
|8.5
|K.Williams
|28
|21.4
|83-158
|.525
|20-55
|10-22
|.455
|196
|7.0
|Joe
|29
|12.3
|60-129
|.465
|47-105
|19-23
|.826
|186
|6.4
|Wiggins
|27
|18.9
|63-134
|.470
|18-48
|27-34
|.794
|171
|6.3
|Muscala
|26
|13.6
|50-117
|.427
|29-80
|21-26
|.808
|150
|5.8
|Bazley
|24
|16.5
|51-116
|.440
|13-34
|21-43
|.488
|136
|5.7
|Omoruyi
|17
|11.6
|34-73
|.466
|8-28
|13-19
|.684
|89
|5.2
|Dieng
|14
|15.7
|25-59
|.424
|10-34
|1-4
|.250
|61
|4.4
|Waters
|11
|11.8
|13-37
|.351
|12-35
|2-3
|.667
|40
|3.6
|Jay.Williams
|9
|11.4
|8-25
|.320
|1-8
|5-8
|.625
|22
|2.4
|TEAM
|36
|244.2
|1534-3342
|.459
|418-1207
|661-834
|.793
|4147
|115.2
|OPPONENTS
|36
|244.2
|1526-3267
|.467
|467-1289
|687-883
|.778
|4206
|116.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|29
|131
|160
|4.8
|190
|5.8
|88
|0
|55
|109
|34
|Giddey
|59
|194
|253
|8.2
|167
|5.4
|61
|0
|21
|98
|15
|Dort
|48
|97
|145
|4.1
|80
|2.3
|113
|0
|38
|54
|11
|Jal.Williams
|23
|94
|117
|3.7
|84
|2.6
|81
|0
|21
|53
|14
|Pokusevski
|45
|112
|157
|5.1
|62
|2.0
|57
|0
|20
|41
|41
|Mann
|16
|60
|76
|2.5
|50
|1.6
|46
|0
|23
|30
|4
|Robinson-Earl
|51
|78
|129
|5.0
|25
|1.0
|49
|0
|19
|16
|11
|K.Williams
|49
|74
|123
|4.4
|42
|1.5
|55
|0
|18
|12
|7
|Joe
|6
|47
|53
|1.8
|28
|1.0
|35
|0
|17
|13
|2
|Wiggins
|28
|71
|99
|3.7
|38
|1.4
|44
|0
|15
|25
|4
|Muscala
|12
|69
|81
|3.1
|24
|.9
|42
|0
|6
|8
|13
|Bazley
|21
|66
|87
|3.6
|22
|.9
|28
|0
|12
|16
|26
|Omoruyi
|15
|25
|40
|2.4
|9
|.5
|38
|0
|12
|12
|0
|Dieng
|6
|34
|40
|2.9
|20
|1.4
|12
|0
|5
|7
|4
|Waters
|3
|13
|16
|1.5
|8
|.7
|10
|0
|4
|3
|1
|Jay.Williams
|8
|22
|30
|3.3
|9
|1.0
|18
|0
|3
|5
|1
|TEAM
|419
|1187
|1606
|44.6
|858
|23.8
|777
|0
|289
|502
|188
|OPPONENTS
|450
|1289
|1739
|48.3
|901
|25.0
|722
|4
|291
|582
|201
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.