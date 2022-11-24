|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|17
|36.1
|188-362
|.519
|19-50
|133-145
|.917
|528
|31.1
|Giddey
|15
|30.2
|98-211
|.464
|14-51
|14-20
|.700
|224
|14.9
|Dort
|18
|30.9
|93-226
|.412
|30-98
|43-58
|.741
|259
|14.4
|Mann
|15
|22.9
|58-146
|.397
|25-77
|10-16
|.625
|151
|10.1
|Pokusevski
|15
|23.4
|60-120
|.500
|22-52
|8-15
|.533
|150
|10.0
|Jal.Williams
|14
|24.6
|56-110
|.509
|11-36
|16-18
|.889
|139
|9.9
|Robinson-Earl
|17
|19.4
|54-106
|.509
|22-51
|12-17
|.706
|142
|8.4
|Wiggins
|14
|20.5
|31-66
|.470
|10-25
|13-16
|.813
|85
|6.1
|Muscala
|14
|12.8
|29-67
|.433
|14-44
|12-16
|.750
|84
|6.0
|K.Williams
|16
|20.0
|41-83
|.494
|9-27
|3-9
|.333
|94
|5.9
|Omoruyi
|8
|11.9
|17-33
|.515
|6-13
|7-11
|.636
|47
|5.9
|Bazley
|13
|16.5
|29-71
|.408
|7-20
|9-20
|.450
|74
|5.7
|Joe
|13
|7.1
|20-36
|.556
|15-29
|5-7
|.714
|60
|4.6
|Waters
|5
|13.8
|8-23
|.348
|7-22
|0-0
|.000
|23
|4.6
|Dieng
|9
|15.0
|12-36
|.333
|5-22
|1-2
|.500
|30
|3.3
|Jay.Williams
|5
|7.0
|5-11
|.455
|0-2
|4-6
|.667
|14
|2.8
|TEAM
|18
|245.6
|799-1707
|.468
|216-619
|290-376
|.771
|2104
|116.9
|OPPONENTS
|18
|245.6
|763-1632
|.468
|225-628
|378-480
|.788
|2129
|118.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|16
|65
|81
|4.8
|107
|6.3
|43
|0
|30
|52
|23
|Giddey
|22
|83
|105
|7.0
|87
|5.8
|34
|0
|6
|51
|7
|Dort
|29
|56
|85
|4.7
|40
|2.2
|62
|0
|22
|19
|6
|Mann
|10
|33
|43
|2.9
|31
|2.1
|23
|0
|12
|14
|1
|Pokusevski
|21
|53
|74
|4.9
|26
|1.7
|28
|0
|11
|22
|29
|Jal.Williams
|5
|34
|39
|2.8
|38
|2.7
|39
|0
|12
|21
|5
|Robinson-Earl
|23
|53
|76
|4.5
|16
|.9
|35
|0
|13
|10
|8
|Wiggins
|12
|43
|55
|3.9
|26
|1.9
|24
|0
|6
|11
|4
|Muscala
|7
|42
|49
|3.5
|11
|.8
|24
|0
|1
|7
|8
|K.Williams
|26
|34
|60
|3.8
|24
|1.5
|31
|0
|10
|7
|3
|Omoruyi
|6
|8
|14
|1.8
|2
|.3
|21
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Bazley
|19
|39
|58
|4.5
|17
|1.3
|17
|0
|9
|6
|18
|Joe
|2
|13
|15
|1.2
|9
|.7
|10
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Waters
|2
|8
|10
|2.0
|2
|.4
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Dieng
|3
|17
|20
|2.2
|15
|1.7
|5
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Jay.Williams
|5
|5
|10
|2.0
|3
|.6
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|TEAM
|208
|586
|794
|44.1
|454
|25.2
|407
|0
|143
|235
|115
|OPPONENTS
|225
|655
|880
|48.9
|443
|24.6
|350
|0
|139
|293
|107
