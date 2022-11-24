AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander1736.1188-362.51919-50133-145.91752831.1
Giddey1530.298-211.46414-5114-20.70022414.9
Dort1830.993-226.41230-9843-58.74125914.4
Mann1522.958-146.39725-7710-16.62515110.1
Pokusevski1523.460-120.50022-528-15.53315010.0
Jal.Williams1424.656-110.50911-3616-18.8891399.9
Robinson-Earl1719.454-106.50922-5112-17.7061428.4
Wiggins1420.531-66.47010-2513-16.813856.1
Muscala1412.829-67.43314-4412-16.750846.0
K.Williams1620.041-83.4949-273-9.333945.9
Omoruyi811.917-33.5156-137-11.636475.9
Bazley1316.529-71.4087-209-20.450745.7
Joe137.120-36.55615-295-7.714604.6
Waters513.88-23.3487-220-0.000234.6
Dieng915.012-36.3335-221-2.500303.3
Jay.Williams57.05-11.4550-24-6.667142.8
TEAM18245.6799-1707.468216-619290-376.7712104116.9
OPPONENTS18245.6763-1632.468225-628378-480.7882129118.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander1665814.81076.3430305223
Giddey22831057.0875.83406517
Dort2956854.7402.262022196
Mann1033432.9312.123012141
Pokusevski2153744.9261.7280112229
Jal.Williams534392.8382.739012215
Robinson-Earl2353764.516.935013108
Wiggins1243553.9261.92406114
Muscala742493.511.8240178
K.Williams2634603.8241.53101073
Omoruyi68141.82.3210350
Bazley1939584.5171.31709618
Joe213151.29.7100351
Waters28102.02.450300
Dieng317202.2151.750132
Jay.Williams55102.03.660120
TEAM20858679444.145425.24070143235115
OPPONENTS22565588048.944324.63500139293107

