AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander2435.5246-491.50123-73223-240.92973830.8
Giddey2330.7144-322.44722-7328-38.73733814.7
Dort2530.2122-304.40142-13461-79.77234713.9
Jal.Williams2225.794-180.52215-5231-41.75623410.6
Pokusevski2322.888-191.46131-7714-23.6092219.6
Mann2321.681-212.38233-11512-19.6322079.0
Robinson-Earl2521.483-171.48529-7520-26.7692158.6
K.Williams2120.459-112.52714-386-14.4291386.6
Omoruyi913.222-44.5007-187-11.636586.4
Wiggins1918.641-87.47113-3316-20.8001115.8
Joe199.435-72.48628-6110-12.8331085.7
Bazley1916.141-94.43611-2814-28.5001075.6
Muscala1712.532-72.44416-4812-16.750925.4
Waters513.88-23.3487-220-0.000234.6
Dieng1415.725-59.42410-341-4.250614.4
Jay.Williams67.75-14.3570-34-6.667142.3
TEAM26244.81126-2448.460301-884459-577.7953012115.8
OPPONENTS26244.81111-2368.469323-904512-651.7863057117.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander22881104.61425.9600418026
Giddey381441827.91255.4500157312
Dort39731124.5572.382028369
Jal.Williams1356693.1562.560015337
Pokusevski38821205.2441.9420133335
Mann1247592.6401.738020233
Robinson-Earl49781275.1241.0470191611
K.Williams3545803.8291.44001384
Omoruyi811192.14.4230750
Wiggins1748653.4311.62909134
Joe327301.6191.018010102
Bazley1954733.818.9250111224
Muscala847553.215.9260278
Waters28102.02.450300
Dieng634402.9201.4120574
Jay.Williams66122.05.870220
TEAM315848116344.763124.35640213358149
OPPONENTS328941126948.864724.95112209430151

