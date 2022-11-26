AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander1836.3196-383.51219-53147-160.91955831.0
Giddey1630.6103-224.46014-5214-20.70023414.6
Dort1931.295-234.40631-10250-66.75827114.3
Pokusevski1623.966-133.49623-5510-17.58816510.3
Jal.Williams1524.359-114.51811-3718-21.8571479.8
Mann1622.360-151.39726-8010-16.6251569.8
Robinson-Earl1819.459-115.51322-5312-17.7061528.4
Bazley1416.836-80.4509-2410-22.455916.5
Wiggins1420.531-66.47010-2513-16.813856.1
K.Williams1720.845-90.5009-293-9.3331026.0
Muscala1412.829-67.43314-4412-16.750846.0
Omoruyi811.917-33.5156-137-11.636475.9
Joe147.622-42.52417-357-9.778684.9
Waters513.88-23.3487-220-0.000234.6
Dieng915.012-36.3335-221-2.500303.3
Jay.Williams57.05-11.4550-24-6.667142.8
TEAM19246.6843-1802.468223-648318-408.7792227117.2
OPPONENTS19246.6807-1733.466237-661397-503.7892248118.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander1772894.91146.3450305324
Giddey24941187.4966.03406568
Dort3060904.7402.167024226
Pokusevski2357805.0281.8310122330
Jal.Williams536412.7392.642012215
Mann1036462.9342.125012161
Robinson-Earl2455794.416.936015108
Bazley1942614.4171.21909720
Wiggins1243553.9261.92406114
K.Williams2936653.8261.53301273
Muscala742493.511.8240178
Omoruyi68141.82.3210350
Joe215171.29.6110351
Waters28102.02.450300
Dieng317202.2151.750132
Jay.Williams55102.03.660120
TEAM21862684444.447825.24280150248120
OPPONENTS23968892748.846824.63740144308111

