|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|18
|36.3
|196-383
|.512
|19-53
|147-160
|.919
|558
|31.0
|Giddey
|16
|30.6
|103-224
|.460
|14-52
|14-20
|.700
|234
|14.6
|Dort
|19
|31.2
|95-234
|.406
|31-102
|50-66
|.758
|271
|14.3
|Pokusevski
|16
|23.9
|66-133
|.496
|23-55
|10-17
|.588
|165
|10.3
|Jal.Williams
|15
|24.3
|59-114
|.518
|11-37
|18-21
|.857
|147
|9.8
|Mann
|16
|22.3
|60-151
|.397
|26-80
|10-16
|.625
|156
|9.8
|Robinson-Earl
|18
|19.4
|59-115
|.513
|22-53
|12-17
|.706
|152
|8.4
|Bazley
|14
|16.8
|36-80
|.450
|9-24
|10-22
|.455
|91
|6.5
|Wiggins
|14
|20.5
|31-66
|.470
|10-25
|13-16
|.813
|85
|6.1
|K.Williams
|17
|20.8
|45-90
|.500
|9-29
|3-9
|.333
|102
|6.0
|Muscala
|14
|12.8
|29-67
|.433
|14-44
|12-16
|.750
|84
|6.0
|Omoruyi
|8
|11.9
|17-33
|.515
|6-13
|7-11
|.636
|47
|5.9
|Joe
|14
|7.6
|22-42
|.524
|17-35
|7-9
|.778
|68
|4.9
|Waters
|5
|13.8
|8-23
|.348
|7-22
|0-0
|.000
|23
|4.6
|Dieng
|9
|15.0
|12-36
|.333
|5-22
|1-2
|.500
|30
|3.3
|Jay.Williams
|5
|7.0
|5-11
|.455
|0-2
|4-6
|.667
|14
|2.8
|TEAM
|19
|246.6
|843-1802
|.468
|223-648
|318-408
|.779
|2227
|117.2
|OPPONENTS
|19
|246.6
|807-1733
|.466
|237-661
|397-503
|.789
|2248
|118.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|17
|72
|89
|4.9
|114
|6.3
|45
|0
|30
|53
|24
|Giddey
|24
|94
|118
|7.4
|96
|6.0
|34
|0
|6
|56
|8
|Dort
|30
|60
|90
|4.7
|40
|2.1
|67
|0
|24
|22
|6
|Pokusevski
|23
|57
|80
|5.0
|28
|1.8
|31
|0
|12
|23
|30
|Jal.Williams
|5
|36
|41
|2.7
|39
|2.6
|42
|0
|12
|21
|5
|Mann
|10
|36
|46
|2.9
|34
|2.1
|25
|0
|12
|16
|1
|Robinson-Earl
|24
|55
|79
|4.4
|16
|.9
|36
|0
|15
|10
|8
|Bazley
|19
|42
|61
|4.4
|17
|1.2
|19
|0
|9
|7
|20
|Wiggins
|12
|43
|55
|3.9
|26
|1.9
|24
|0
|6
|11
|4
|K.Williams
|29
|36
|65
|3.8
|26
|1.5
|33
|0
|12
|7
|3
|Muscala
|7
|42
|49
|3.5
|11
|.8
|24
|0
|1
|7
|8
|Omoruyi
|6
|8
|14
|1.8
|2
|.3
|21
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Joe
|2
|15
|17
|1.2
|9
|.6
|11
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Waters
|2
|8
|10
|2.0
|2
|.4
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Dieng
|3
|17
|20
|2.2
|15
|1.7
|5
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Jay.Williams
|5
|5
|10
|2.0
|3
|.6
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|TEAM
|218
|626
|844
|44.4
|478
|25.2
|428
|0
|150
|248
|120
|OPPONENTS
|239
|688
|927
|48.8
|468
|24.6
|374
|0
|144
|308
|111
