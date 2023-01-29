|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|45
|35.6
|466-909
|.513
|45-123
|414-457
|.906
|1391
|30.9
|Giddey
|44
|30.9
|304-628
|.484
|43-132
|54-68
|.794
|705
|16.0
|Dort
|47
|30.3
|226-556
|.406
|90-252
|119-157
|.758
|661
|14.1
|Jal.Williams
|45
|28.7
|218-426
|.512
|37-119
|63-85
|.741
|536
|11.9
|Pokusevski
|31
|21.8
|107-243
|.440
|38-101
|21-33
|.636
|273
|8.8
|Robinson-Earl
|26
|21.1
|85-174
|.489
|29-76
|22-28
|.786
|221
|8.5
|Joe
|41
|14.7
|103-222
|.464
|80-180
|36-44
|.818
|322
|7.9
|Mann
|44
|18.8
|134-346
|.387
|55-183
|20-29
|.690
|343
|7.8
|K.Williams
|41
|22.0
|130-247
|.526
|41-99
|12-28
|.429
|313
|7.6
|Wiggins
|38
|18.2
|93-186
|.500
|26-67
|34-42
|.810
|246
|6.5
|Muscala
|38
|14.4
|72-172
|.419
|44-119
|28-35
|.800
|216
|5.7
|Bazley
|32
|15.9
|65-149
|.436
|15-41
|35-63
|.556
|180
|5.6
|Omoruyi
|20
|12.4
|41-85
|.482
|8-29
|13-21
|.619
|103
|5.2
|Waters
|19
|11.3
|26-67
|.388
|23-62
|5-7
|.714
|80
|4.2
|Dieng
|16
|15.0
|27-62
|.435
|11-36
|1-4
|.250
|66
|4.1
|Jay.Williams
|17
|13.4
|27-62
|.435
|7-18
|6-11
|.545
|67
|3.9
|TEAM
|49
|243.1
|2124-4534
|.468
|592-1637
|883-1112
|.794
|5723
|116.8
|OPPONENTS
|49
|243.1
|2029-4366
|.465
|611-1730
|997-1274
|.783
|5666
|115.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|38
|177
|215
|4.8
|253
|5.6
|116
|0
|76
|132
|49
|Giddey
|85
|266
|351
|8.0
|251
|5.7
|93
|0
|29
|134
|21
|Dort
|66
|133
|199
|4.2
|107
|2.3
|153
|0
|49
|67
|12
|Jal.Williams
|34
|142
|176
|3.9
|126
|2.8
|119
|0
|48
|70
|23
|Pokusevski
|45
|112
|157
|5.1
|62
|2.0
|57
|0
|20
|41
|41
|Robinson-Earl
|51
|78
|129
|5.0
|25
|1.0
|49
|0
|19
|16
|11
|Joe
|15
|74
|89
|2.2
|42
|1.0
|59
|0
|25
|17
|5
|Mann
|18
|86
|104
|2.4
|70
|1.6
|68
|0
|29
|41
|9
|K.Williams
|77
|125
|202
|4.9
|77
|1.9
|82
|0
|26
|18
|12
|Wiggins
|41
|88
|129
|3.4
|58
|1.5
|63
|0
|19
|35
|6
|Muscala
|20
|97
|117
|3.1
|32
|.8
|64
|0
|9
|14
|18
|Bazley
|24
|85
|109
|3.4
|29
|.9
|32
|0
|17
|20
|29
|Omoruyi
|19
|27
|46
|2.3
|11
|.6
|42
|0
|13
|14
|0
|Waters
|7
|24
|31
|1.6
|15
|.8
|19
|0
|6
|5
|6
|Dieng
|8
|35
|43
|2.7
|22
|1.4
|16
|0
|5
|9
|4
|Jay.Williams
|12
|53
|65
|3.8
|20
|1.2
|34
|0
|5
|14
|1
|TEAM
|560
|1602
|2162
|44.1
|1200
|24.5
|1066
|0
|395
|647
|247
|OPPONENTS
|604
|1706
|2310
|47.1
|1223
|25.0
|971
|6
|366
|787
|263
