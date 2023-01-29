AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander4535.6466-909.51345-123414-457.906139130.9
Giddey4430.9304-628.48443-13254-68.79470516.0
Dort4730.3226-556.40690-252119-157.75866114.1
Jal.Williams4528.7218-426.51237-11963-85.74153611.9
Pokusevski3121.8107-243.44038-10121-33.6362738.8
Robinson-Earl2621.185-174.48929-7622-28.7862218.5
Joe4114.7103-222.46480-18036-44.8183227.9
Mann4418.8134-346.38755-18320-29.6903437.8
K.Williams4122.0130-247.52641-9912-28.4293137.6
Wiggins3818.293-186.50026-6734-42.8102466.5
Muscala3814.472-172.41944-11928-35.8002165.7
Bazley3215.965-149.43615-4135-63.5561805.6
Omoruyi2012.441-85.4828-2913-21.6191035.2
Waters1911.326-67.38823-625-7.714804.2
Dieng1615.027-62.43511-361-4.250664.1
Jay.Williams1713.427-62.4357-186-11.545673.9
TEAM49243.12124-4534.468592-1637883-1112.7945723116.8
OPPONENTS49243.12029-4366.465611-1730997-1274.7835666115.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander381772154.82535.611607613249
Giddey852663518.02515.79302913421
Dort661331994.21072.31530496712
Jal.Williams341421763.91262.81190487023
Pokusevski451121575.1622.0570204141
Robinson-Earl51781295.0251.0490191611
Joe1574892.2421.059025175
Mann18861042.4701.668029419
K.Williams771252024.9771.9820261812
Wiggins41881293.4581.563019356
Muscala20971173.132.864091418
Bazley24851093.429.9320172029
Omoruyi1927462.311.642013140
Waters724311.615.8190656
Dieng835432.7221.4160594
Jay.Williams1253653.8201.23405141
TEAM5601602216244.1120024.510660395647247
OPPONENTS6041706231047.1122325.09716366787263

